Editor's Review Mama Ida Odinga was concerned by the rising cases of unrest in schools characterised by strikes and infernos.

Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme, Ida Odinga, has counselled learners across the country to embrace education and shun lawless behaviours for the sake of the future.

Speaking at the funeral of Professor Jacob Ogweno Midiwo in Kisumu, Saturday, June 20, Ida sought to counsel the young people to emulate education as their only tool to greatness.

She noted the ramping up of unrest in schools across the country, calling on learners to focus on their academics to build a foundation for a meaningful life.

Ida challenged parents to resume their responsibility of shaping the lives of their children.

She counselled those who can't concentrate on what took them to school to leave the institutions instead of spoiling the environment for those who want to learn.

Mama Ida Odinga cautioned learners to shun lawless behaviours.

"Students don’t go to school to be employed; they go to gain knowledge and create something. Let me add that there are many schools in this country. Why would anyone burn a school? Parents, please talk to your children. Who are you punishing when you decide to burn your school, your teacher, or your parents? If you have lost interest in your education, leave school, go home, and stop destroying schools," she said.

At the same time, Ida cautioned the youth against being misused by politicians when they gain nothing.

Concerned by the rise of goonism in the country, Ida advised the young people to engage in impactful ventures that would change their lives for the better and refuse to be weaponised by politicians.

"I speak to the young people with a lot of pain in my heart. Please aim higher so that one day you will be a somebody. Don't allow yourself to be used in doing useless things like beating up people; don't do that. While others are called professors, you are called goons," she said.