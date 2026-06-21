Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Luanda ESP Market in Mbita, Homa Bay County.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Luanda ESP Market in Mbita, Homa Bay County.

In a statement on Sunday, June 21, PS Omollo said the project is currently in its final phase of construction.

He noted that the ongoing works in the market include terrazzo floor finishing, window installation, water tank fabrication, and painting.

File image of the Luanda ESP Market in Mbita.

“The project is in its final phase, with works focused on terrazzo floor finishing, window installation, water tank fabrication, and interior and exterior painting,” read the statement in part.

The project, which is being developed under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP), is aimed at shifting small-scale traders from informal roadside setups into a permanent and dignified business environment.

File image of the interior of Luanda ESP Market in Mbita.

Once completed, the Luanda ESP market will accommodate up to 204 traders, with 120 stalls on the ground floor and 84 on the first floor.

“The two-storey facility, strategically located in Mbita's Kasgunga Ward, an emerging hub for lakefront trade and tourism, is designed to accommodate 204 traders, with 120 stalls on the ground floor and 84 on the first floor,” PS Omollo stated.

The facility also integrates modern and people-centered infrastructure, including a cold storage unit to support the blue economy by preserving fish and perishable goods, alongside an ICT hub, administrative offices, and a social hall.

File image of the Luanda ESP Market in Mbita.

The market is also equipped with welfare and utility features such as a lactating mothers' room, children's play area, food court, kitchen, modern sanitation facilities, waste management systems, and a borehole.

PS Omollo noted that the construction of the market created employment opportunities for local residents, while transferring valuable technical skills to youth and artisans.

This comes days after PS Omollo gave a progress on the ongoing construction of the Sindo ESP Market in Suba South.

File image of an aerial view of the Luanda ESP Market in Mbita.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 17, PS Omollo said the project is 85 percent complete.

According to Omollo, the construction of the market is part of the government's plan to support. livelihoods along the Lake Victoria basin.

"The Sindo ESP Market, Suba South Constituency, Homa Bay County, is taking shape as a cornerstone of H.E. President William Samoei Ruto's investment in the Blue Economy and infrastructure that supports livelihoods along the Lake Victoria basin.

"Implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development - Kenya, the project is now approximately 85% complete,” read part of the statement.

Once complete, the two-storey market will host over 400 traders in an organised and secure environment, offering efficient spaces for storage, processing, and sale of fish and other products.

The market will also feature supporting amenities including an ICT hub, cold storage for fish preservation, a lactating room, administrative offices, and a children's playground.