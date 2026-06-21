Editor's Review St John Ambulance now eyes Ksh500 million after surrendering its current location.

President William Ruto has directed the relocation of St John Ambulance's head office in Nairobi.

Currently, the organisation is headquartered at St. John House, St. John's Lane, off Parliament Road, just opposite the Bunge Towers.

Speaking Sunday, June 21, during the 95th St. John Ambulance Annual Parade and Inspection at State House, Nairobi, the president noted that the organisation had outgrown its head office, advocating for a more spacious modern structure to enhance efficiency and training of emergency responders.

The president declared that the government had identified a one-acre tract in Upper Hill, where St John Ambulance will put up its ultramodern headquarters.

He directed the leadership of the organisation to pick the title deed at the government lands offices as early as Monday, June 22.

"I am aware that your organisation has outgrown its facilities and is pursuing a modern national centre for training, coordination and volunteer development. Today, I reaffirm the government of Kenya's commitment that we will give you land at Upper Hill. Let me say this: I made that commitment, and tomorrow you can collect your title from the Ministry of Land. It's ready," he said.

Ruto revealed that he had engaged Parliament, agreeing to support St John Ambulance in building its new centre away from the vicinity of the Parliament Buildings.

According to the president, Parliament will give Ksh300 million as the organisation cedes its current location.

"I have engaged the Speaker of Parliament, and between St. John Ambulance Kenya and Parliament, you have agreed that you will surrender the old building you have near Parliament, and Parliament is going to give KSh 300 million for you to be able to build your new headquarters," he said.

At the same time, the president said he had directed the National Treasury to pay out Ksh200 million on top of the pledge of Parliament.

He directed the relevant government agencies to immediately embark on planning the construction works and expedite the setting up of the new facility.

"The government of Kenya will equally support St. John Ambulance Kenya. You will use the money that Parliament is going to give you, but we will also add as the government of Kenya an additional Ksh200 million to make sure that you have a modern building and therefore Treasury is instructed accordingly, and all the other relevant agencies to make sure that the relevant drawings are approved so that we can begin as of immediate to implement this most critical and important project," Ruto said.

With such support, St John Ambulance will continue setting the standard for service and excellence across Africa and the Commonwealth, as observed by the president.

St John’s presence in Kenya dates back to 1923, when Police Commissioner Sir Cavendish initiated its establishment.

A major milestone for the organisation came in 1979 when then Attorney General, Sir Charles Njonjo, then a member of the St John Council, introduced the St John Ambulance of Kenya (Incorporation) Bill.

The motion was moved by the time's vice president and finance minister, Mwai Kibaki and seconded by health minister James Osogo.

Once passed, the bill became law, officially establishing St John Ambulance as a corporation in Kenya under the St John Ambulance of Kenya Act, Cap 259 of 1979.

The Act granted the organisation a clear mandate; to provide emergency medical care to the sick and injured, to complement and serve as a technical reserve for government medical and security services, to promote charitable initiatives aimed at reducing human suffering without discrimination, and to collaborate with other voluntary and statutory organisations. This legal framework cemented St John Ambulance’s role as a vital humanitarian and emergency response institution in Kenya.