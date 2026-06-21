Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of five counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of five counties on Monday, June 22.

In a notoce on Sunday, June 21, the company said the interruptions will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in selected areas of Nairobi, Kisii, Nyeri, Meru, and Kwale counties.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect parts of Kitsuru, including Tate Close, Kitsuru Road, Forward Close, and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County, customers in Nyakoiba, Ibencho, Nyansara, Openda, Eburi, Nyamasege, Kiagware, Nyaimera, Nyansakia, Kona Yonduko, and adjacent areas will be without electricity during the maintenance period.

The planned outage in Nyeri County will affect Micha Market, Wambugu Farm Agriculture School, Gwa Kabiru, Githoithiro, and G. Gichuki.

Others are Thunguma Children, Gatitu Market, Sugar Baker, Wambugu Resort, parts of Githiru, Kihoro Forest, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Meru County, the maintenance works will affect Kaweru, Kihutini, Kipkona, Kinaa Market, KWS Office, Rhino Camp, Njoune, Kamiruru, Nthare, Nguyuyu, and Matindui.

Kiengu, Kabuitu, Kiamuringa, Kanjoo, Mangala, Ikweta, Kanake, Therone, Thambiro, Materine, Kinaa, Garbatula, and adjacent customers will also be affected.

Meanwhile, in Kwale County, the outage will affect Mwangani, Mgandini, Tarmal, and adjacent customers.

Electricity supply will also be interrupted in Kwale Town, Madabara 1, Madabara 2, Kinango Town, Mtsangatamu, Burano, Mkongani, Tiribe, Deri, Ndavaya, and adjacent areas.