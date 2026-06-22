Editor's Review The appearance comes just over a month after Uhuru attended the inauguration ceremony of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Kampala on May 12.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Sunday, June 21, made a public appearance as they attended the commissioning Mass of the Catholic Women Association (CWA) at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Murram.

The couple was joined by Mama Ngina Kenyatta during the special church service, marking one of the few occasions the former President has been seen in public in recent weeks.

The appearance comes just over a month after Uhuru attended the inauguration ceremony of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Kampala on May 12.

File image of Uhuru, Margaret and Mama Ngina Kenyatta at the commissioning Mass of the Catholic Women Association (CWA) at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

During that event, Uhuru joined regional leaders, government officials, and other dignitaries at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for the swearing-in ceremony.

According to the Office of the 4th President of Kenya, Uhuru also conveyed his message of goodwill to the Ugandan leader.

"Kenyatta extended his warm congratulations and best wishes to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as he begins another term in office, wishing him good health, wisdom, and continued prosperity in leading the people of Uganda.

"The former Head of State also reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties, mutual cooperation, and longstanding friendship that unites Kenya and Uganda," the office said.

File image of Uhuru, Margaret and Mama Ngina Kenyatta at the commissioning Mass of the Catholic Women Association (CWA) at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

Before the Kampala visit, Kenyatta's previous notable public appearance was on April 1 during the burial service of former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba Kimaru at Njega Primary School in Kirinyaga County.

The former President joined family members, friends, and leaders in paying tribute to Karaba, who died in March 2026 at the age of 78.

In his tribute, Kenyatta praised the late leader's contribution to education and public service.

"Karaba hasn’t served this country as a politician but as a selfless servant of the people. He was a leader who truly left an indelible mark whenever he was called upon to serve," he said.

File image of Uhuru and Margaret Kenyatta at the commissioning Mass of the Catholic Women Association (CWA) at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

Kenyatta further highlighted Karaba's role in championing education reforms during his time in public office, particularly his support for the 100 percent transition from primary to secondary school.