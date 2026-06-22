Editor's Review President William Ruto told Members of Parliament to respect Kenyans who voted for them by putting their interests first.

On Monday, June 22, President William Ruto told Members of Parliament to respect Kenyans who voted for them by putting their interests first.

Speaking during the launch of the Coffee Rivival plan, Ruto lashed out at MPs who voted against the 2026 Finance Bill for trying to stop a bill that would allow coffee farmers to earn more from their produce.

He claimed that the Bill not only had provisions that would allow the government to provide farmers with better seedlings, but also waived the costs of fertilisers.

"You have been sent to Parliament by the coffee farmers to push for their needs, yet to vote against the Bill that allocates funds for coffee farmers, fertiliser subsidy, just because certain people instructed you to. What kind of reasoning is that?"

"I want to tell MPs, please, my friends, respect the voters who voted for you. You cannot oppose a bill that brings resources to the people of Kenya," Ruto reiterated.

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The Head of State announced multiple reforms in the coffee sector to increase farmers' earnings.

He revealed that his government was working on a plan to increase the market price of coffee berries from the current Ksh120 per kilo to Ksh250 per kilogram.

In addition, the President announced that farmers would be paid within five days of delivering their produce and that the payment would be in full.

The reforms in the coffee sector also include the elimination of middlemen from the coffee supply, who pocketed millions of shillings for brokerage fees.

He intimated that in the next Financial Year, the government had allocated Ksh2 billion to waive the debts owed by coffee cooperative societies. This is part of the KSh6.8 billion tranche approved by the cabinet.

Ruto also informed farmers that he had consulted with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on establishing a free trade policy to boost the export of Kenyan coffee to India.