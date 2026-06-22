Editor's Review "Her senior team reports that she is unreachable, with her mobile phones switched off."

People's Liberation Party Leader Matha Karua is being held incommunicado at the Entebbe International Airport after being denied entry into Uganda.

In a statement issued by Karua's team on Monday, June 21, the Presidential Aspirant is out of reach after being detained at the airport.

The team claimed that her phones have been switched off and they have no information about her whereabouts. She was supposed to fly back to Nairobi today.

"Her senior team reports that she is unreachable, with her mobile phones switched off, and they continue to await direct communication regarding her status and expected return," the statement read in part.

Karua arrived in the country on Monday morning to attend a bail application ruling in the case against Lukwago. She was in the company of the Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama, who was allowed entry.

A file photo of PLP Martha Karua appearing in court.



Her team stated that Karua was in Uganda legally and was representing her client using a valid practising certificate.

"Karua has continued to lead his defence under a valid legal practising certificate issued in Uganda. Her certification is registered through the law firm of Erias Lukwago, the immediate former Lord Mayor of Kampala," the statement continued.

In an earlier statement, Kanjama confirmed that Karua was denied entry and demanded that the Ugandan authorities explain why.

"It is difficult to understand why one member of a defence team should be admitted while another is turned away. We call upon the Ugandan authorities to provide an explanation for this action and to uphold the rule of law and regional cooperation that underpin the East African Law Society.

They further intimated that Erias Lukwago, who is Karua's co-lead counsel in the treason case against Dr Kizza Besigye, had been charged in court a week after officers from the Ugandan Special Forces Command raided his home.

Furthermore, the Uganda Law Society has demanded Karua's immediate release.