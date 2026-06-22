Editor's Review Justice Gatembu Kairu has been elected the new President of the Court of Appeal after winning the just-concluded election.

Justice Gatembu Kairu has been elected the new President of the Court of Appeal after winning the just-concluded election.

In an update on Monday, June 22, the Judiciary announced that Kairu secured 26 votes out of the 41 ballots cast, defeating fellow candidates Lady Justice Lydia Achode, Justice Patrick Kiage, and Lady Justice Agnes Murgor.

His election places him at the helm of Kenya’s second-highest court, where he will oversee the administration and leadership of the Court of Appeal.

Born in July 1960, Kairu is an accomplished legal scholar and jurist with decades of experience in legal practice, academia, alternative dispute resolution, and judicial service.

He holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Boston University, obtained in 1990, a Bachelor of Laws degree from University of Nairobi earned in 1984, and a Diploma in Law from Kenya School of Law obtained in 1985.

File image of Justice Gatembu Kairu

Before joining the Judiciary, Kairu built an extensive career in private legal practice.

He worked as a Legal Assistant at Hamilton Harrison & Mathews Advocates and later served as an Associate at Kimani Kairu & Company Advocates.

In 1993, he co-founded Kairu & McCourt Advocates, where he remained a partner until 2009. He subsequently transitioned to full-time practice as an arbitrator and mediator.

Kairu joined the Judiciary in 2012 following his appointment as a Judge of the Court of Appeal by the President of Kenya after a competitive recruitment process conducted by the Judicial Service Commission.

Alongside his legal and judicial career, he has also made significant contributions to legal education.

Since 1990, Kairu lectured at the University of Nairobi School of Law, teaching courses including Alternative Dispute Resolution, Banking Law, Civil Procedure and Practice, HIV/AIDS and the Law, the Law of Torts, and the Law of International Institutions.

Kairu is also a trained facilitator in Alternative Dispute Resolution, having received training from the Center for Africa Peace and Conflict Resolution in the United States.

He has facilitated and conducted training workshops in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Tanzania and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Beyond his judicial duties, Kairu has served on several Judiciary committees and currently continues to play a key role in institutional reforms, including serving as chairperson of the Integrated Court Management System Committee.