Editor's Review IPOA confirmed that a total of 127 Kenyans were killed in major anti-government protests between 2024 and 2025.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) confirmed that a total of 127 Kenyans were killed in major anti-government protests between 2024 and 2025.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 22, IPOA revealed that the majority, 62, were killed in the June 2024 protests, 27 during the Gen Z Memorial Protests in 2025, and 38 during the July 2025 Saba Saba protests.

The agency confirmed that only three of the 62 death cases reported from the 2024 Gen Z Protests were being prosecuted in court due to the extensive nature of the investigations.

The agency explained that it relied on findings from multiple institutions before concluding its process, some of which are inconclusive.

"IPOA frequently relies on the National Forensic Laboratory and the Government Chemist for forensic examinations and ballistic analysis, which can affect the timely completion of investigations," the statement read in part.

A file photo of protesters at the Gen Z protests in 2024.

IPOA divulges that in some cases, investigations may be delayed due to insufficient evidence, which also undermines the progression of a case to court.

"Some investigations may be closed where evidence does not meet the requisite legal threshold, while others may require further review or additional investigative framework," the statement continued.

The oversight authority added that three cases have been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and direction, while one case is pending internal legal review.

Furthermore, IPOA confirmed that four cases were closed internally after investigations, while five other cases were closed following directions from the ODPP. Notably, the majority of the cases, 46, were at different levels of investigation.

The Authority intimated that out of the 27 deaths reported in connection with the June 2025 protests, only one case was before the court, while the 26 others were under active investigation.

On the other hand, two of these cases of the 38 deaths recorded during the July 2025 demonstrations were closed internally, while 36 are still under probe.

IPOA explained that the specific names of the cases currently before the ODPP are not disclosed publicly to safeguard the integrity of the review process, protect witnesses and victims, and avoid prejudicing potential criminal proceedings.

"Once the ODPP makes its determination and charges are preferred, details of the cases become part of the public court record," the agency confirmed.

The Agency reiterated its commitment to delivering justice beyond the reparations and compensation programme.

IPOA reaffirmed its commitment to fast-tracking investigations, implementing a backlog reduction strategy, recruiting additional investigators, and strengthening stakeholder relationships.