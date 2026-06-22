Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in 10 counties on Tuesday, June 23, to facilitate routine maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in 10 counties on Tuesday, June 23, to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In a notice on Monday, June 22, the company said the scheduled outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kwale and Kilifi counties.

In Nairobi County, electricity will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in parts of Nyangumi and Lenana Road.

Areas set to be affected include Lenana Road, Kasuku Road, Nyangumi Road, Yaya Centre, Timau Road, Mtito Andei Road, Mukuyu Lane, Jabavu Road and Thetha Lane.

Residents and businesses in parts of Uasin Gishu County will experience power outages between 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Langas and Yamumbi.

The affected areas are Langas Kona Mbaya, Yamumbi, Gitwe and Jijenge Quarry.

In Busia County, power will be unavailable from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Busibwaro and surrounding areas, including Siekunyu, Nasira, Kajoro, Nambale and Malanga.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Laikipia County will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Kwa Huku SDA and Toll Station areas.

Locations affected include Ragati, Nanyuki Boarding, Tropical Timber, Aberdare Cottages, Airstrip, Burguret, Esiankiki Resort, Kinyuki County Hotel, Tambuzi Farm, Kamangura and Gathioro.

In Nyeri County, power supply will be interrupted between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Narumoru Girls and Dawama areas.

The outage will affect Rongai, Munyu, Lusoi, Narumoru Dairies, Mere, Warazo Village and Bagdad.

Meru County is scheduled for a longer outage from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. around Miathene Market.

Areas to be affected include Ithamare Primary School, Kimuthi Polytechnic, Kaliati Primary School, Kwa Michubu, Miathene Dispensary, Miathene Boys, Nkui, and Kitheo Village.

Others are Kiandui Village, ATC Kitheo, Amukui, Kitheo Secondary School, Kathiri Borehole, Karimba Primary School, Mwithu Coffee Factory, Kiathaita TBC and Antubeiga Primary School.

In Tharaka Nithi County, customers in Makuri and Chogoria areas will be without electricity from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Makuri Girls, Makuri TBC, Kathambara Coffee Factory, Girira Village, Milimani, H Mantu and Karogero Village.

Parts of Embu County will also be affected from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Areas listed include St. Christopher Nembure, Karue Booster, Ena Market, Limbua, Rukira Market and Ndatu Market.

In Kwale County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Manyatta, Alliance Safari and Baobab areas.

Meanwhile, customers in parts of Kilifi County will experience outages between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The affected areas include parts of Kwa Ndomo, Mitangani, Majivuni, Prisons, Kaoyeni Dispensary, ADC Malindi and PK Estate.