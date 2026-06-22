Editor's Review The MP claimed that DCI officers were harassing her after she failed to honour a summons issued to her.

Kipipiri Member of Parliament (MP) Wanjiku Muhia on Monday, June 22, availed herself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Ol Kalou.

Muhia presented herself at the police station in compliance with a DCI summons after the deadline to appear had lapsed.

The MP was accompanied by the lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, and Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wah.

The delegation wanted to see the DCI officer Pascal Mwangeti, who issued the summons. However, he was not at the station at the time, but they managed to reach him on the phone.

Muhia decried harassment by individuals believed to be DCI officers, including the deployment of officers at her residential home and the arrest of her driver along Thika Road.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhiaat the DCI Offices in Ol Kalou.

She acknowledged that she skipped the earlier summons and that the officer told her that he would issue a fresh summons on an agreed date.

"I would not have had a problem with you rescheduling the summons, but I have a problem because of intimidation and harassment.

"I cannot sleep in my house, my car was taken on Saturday by DCI Nairobi, my phones were taken, and some vehicles were camping outside my home until 11.30 pm," she told Mwangeti on the phone.

In response, Mwangeti explained that he was unaware of any harassment, but promised to look into the lawmaker's claim.

The DCI officer and Muhia's legal team agreed that the MP should be available at the same office on Tuesday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

Mwangeti denied requests by Njiru and Muriu to grant her cash bail. He explained that cash bail could only be issued if the investigating officers had resolved to take her to court.

Earlier, Njiru claimed that his client would exercise her right to remain silent and stated that she would only respond in court. However, he changed his position after speaking to Mwangeti.