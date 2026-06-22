Editor's Review The Ministry of Sports has announced a new plan aimed at fast-tracking the completion of Masinde Muliro Stadium after resolving issues that had stalled the project for an extended period.

The Ministry of Sports has announced a new plan aimed at fast-tracking the completion of Masinde Muliro Stadium after resolving issues that had stalled the project for an extended period.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the government had addressed the challenges that delayed the stadium's completion and was now moving to ensure the facility is finished by October this year.

"The Government has resolved outstanding issues that have delayed the completion of Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi, Bungoma County, paving the way for the rehabilitation and completion of the project by October this year," he said.

Mvurya said consultations with county leaders had resulted in a decision to terminate the existing contractors and settle any pending payments before beginning a fresh procurement process.

"During a consultative meeting with the Bungoma County leadership led by Kenneth Lusaka, Governor of Bungoma County, we have resolved to terminate and settle the outstanding dues of the current contractors and immediately commence the procurement process for new contractors who will expedite the remaining works," he added.

According to Mvurya, several key sections of the project remain incomplete and will be prioritized once the new contractors are brought on board.

"The outstanding remaing scope of work includes completion of the playing pitch, changing rooms, installation of remaining seats, roofing works, and other critical components as recommended by the joint technical teams following their assessment and evaluation of the project," he further said.

File image of Salim Mvurya's meeting with Bungoma County officials

Mvurya said once completed, the stadium is expected to play a major role in nurturing sports talent and boosting economic activities in Bungoma and the wider Western Kenya region.

"Once completed, Masinde Muliro Stadium will serve as a key sports and talent development hub for Bungoma County and the wider Western Kenya region, creating opportunities for young athletes while contributing to the area's social and economic growth," he concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes a month after the Ministry of Sports has revealed that an additional Ksh11.02 billion is needed to complete stadium projects earmarked for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture on Tuesday, May 19, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi informed the committee that the total contractual cost for the identified stadium projects currently stands at Ksh15.11 billion.

However, according to the PS, only Ksh3.74 billion has so far been paid out, leaving a significant financing gap.

While explaining the challenges facing the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF), Mwangi said the fund’s approved allocation for the current 2025/26 financial year had already been stretched by multiple obligations.

"The financial commitments of SASDF include annual loan repayment for Talanta Sports City-Ksh6.29 billion, participation and hosting of sports events-Ksh6.0 billion, Escrow Account Deposit-Ksh1.57 billion, Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC)-Ksh1.57 billion, establishment of Constituency Sports Academies-Ksh2.1 billion and upgrade of Community Sports Grounds-Ksh1.4 billion.

"Therefore, given the competing obligations, SASDF is constrained to meet the financing requirements for critical AFCON 2027 projects," Mwangi told the Committee.