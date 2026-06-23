Editor's Review DCI has arrested two suspects linked to a criminal gang believed to be behind a series of robbery with violence and gang rape incidents in Ruai and Kamulu.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested two suspects linked to a criminal gang believed to be behind a series of robberies with violence and gang rape incidents in Ruai and Kamulu.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, the agency said the arrests followed investigations into multiple attacks reported in the two areas.

"A team of detectives from the DCI Headquarters has arrested a suspect linked to a criminal gang responsible for a series of robberies with violence and gang rape incidents reported in Ruai and Kamulu areas," the statement read.

DCI highlighted two incidents, including one on June 11 in Ruai, where a family was held captive and robbed.

According to investigators, the gang allegedly broke into a home, held the family captive and demanded money and valuables.

"During the ordeal, members of the household were subjected to physical violence and other traumatic offences. The gang also forced the victims to transfer money through mobile banking before stealing electronic devices and other valuables and fleeing the scene," the statement added.

Detectives said the same gang is also linked to another attack reported in Kamulu, where victims were coerced into transferring money from their accounts.

"In a separate incident in Kamulu, the suspects reportedly stormed another home and held the occupants hostage as they searched for valuables. They allegedly coerced the victims into transferring money from their mobile phones and bank accounts," the statement further read.

File image of DCI headquarters

Following the incident, investigations later led to the arrest of 39-year-old Shadrack Nyandieka Nyakwaba at Tassia Estate in Embakasi.

Detectives also arrested Monica Nyangau Sarange in Utawala after linking her to the movement of the stolen funds.

"The two suspects are in custody pending arraignment, while detectives continue pursuing additional leads to apprehend other suspects still at large," the statement noted.

This comes days after DCI detectives arrested a man who had been on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a domestic dispute in Mwihoko, Kiambu County.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect was apprehended following a manhunt launched after the fatal incident that occurred on June 14.

"Githurai detectives have arrested a man who had been on the run following the fatal stabbing of his wife, 47-year-old Elizabeth Wambui, in a tragic incident that occurred on June 14, 2026, in Mwihoko, Kiambu County," the statement read.

The agency said investigations established that the incident occurred at the victim's shop in the Delta area of Mwihoko Township following a domestic disagreement.

"According to a report lodged at Mwihoko Police Station, a domestic altercation erupted at Wambui's shop in Delta area of Mwihoko Township. During the confrontation, the husband allegedly stabbed the wife on the right side of the chest with a spearhead, inflicting injuries that proved fatal before fleeing the scene," the statement added.

The detectives added that officers who responded to the scene found the woman critically injured and rushed her to the hospital, but efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

"Officers responded swiftly to the scene, discovering Wambui lying in a pool of her own blood, bleeding profusely.

"Despite their swift action, rushing her to Kenyatta University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), she was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival," the statement noted.

The victim's body was transferred to the funeral home at Kenyatta University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) and is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Investigators also recovered the suspected murder weapon from the scene as part of the ongoing probe.

Police then launched a search for the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, before tracking him down in Nairobi.

"Following this, a manhunt was launched for the suspect, 59-year-old Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, who fled the scene immediately after the attack. Thanks to forensic leads, officers trailed and arrested him at a hideout in Kayole," the statement further read.