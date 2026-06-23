Editor's Review The ODM Party has removed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna from his position as the party's Secretary-General following a resolution adopted by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

The ODM Party has removed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna from his position as the party's Secretary-General following a resolution adopted by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

In a statement on Monday, June 22, the party said the decision was reached after the NEC considered findings and recommendations from the party's Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC), which had been tasked with hearing a complaint against Sifuna.

ODM stated that after reviewing the committee's findings, members unanimously agreed to remove Sifuna from office.

"The NEC received and considered the report of the Party's Internal Disputes Resolution Committee that was constituted in accordance with Article 51(3) (f) of the Party's constitution to hear and determine the complaint concerning Sen. Edwin Watenya Sifuna in his capacity as the Secretary General.

"After going through the report and the findings of the IDRC under Article 74(2) of the Party constitution, the NEC unanimously resolved to adopt the Committee's recommendations and endorsed the removal from office of Senator Edwin Watenya Sifuna. Effectively, Sen. Sifuna ceases to be the Secretary General of the ODM Party," the statement read.

The removal follows a prolonged dispute that saw Sifuna repeatedly seek intervention from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) to halt disciplinary proceedings against him.

According to ODM, Sifuna initially obtained orders from the tribunal, stopping the party from taking action against him.

However, those orders were vacated on March 26, 2026, allowing the party's internal disciplinary process to proceed.

After the Internal Disputes Resolution Mechanism (IDRM) commenced proceedings, Sifuna again moved to the PPDT seeking to stop the process.

File image of ODM leadership led by Catherine Omanyo

On April 9, 2026, the tribunal ruled that ODM was free to continue hearing and determining the disciplinary case, although it was barred from communicating or implementing any decision until the application challenging the process was determined.

The party said Sifuna was invited to appear before the committee and was granted requests for adjournments as well as demands for additional particulars regarding the allegations against him.

ODM further stated that when the matter came up on April 20, 2026, Sifuna did not appear before the committee.

Instead, his lead counsel, Senior Counsel Isaac Okero, informed members that his client was unwilling to proceed, alleging bias within the committee.

The committee subsequently proceeded to hear the matter ex parte.

ODM noted that the tribunal ultimately dismissed Sifuna's complaint, holding that his concerns would be more appropriately addressed through the party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

Following the decision, ODM wished Sifuna success in his future activities.

"We therefore take this opportunity to wish our former Secretary General well in his future endeavours and engagements," the statement concluded.

This comes days after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was removed from the Senate Committee on Energy following changes to the membership of several standing committees approved through a motion tabled in the Senate.

The changes were announced on Wednesday, June 17, by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who gave notice of a motion seeking the reconstitution of various Senate committees in accordance with the Standing Orders.

"I rise to give notice of the following motion, which is the reconstitution of standing committees that notwithstanding the resolution of the Senate made on the 12th of February 2025 and on the approval of senators to serve in various standing committees of the Senate and pursuant to Standing Order number 197, 199, 228, and the fourth schedule to the Standing Orders, the Senate approves the following senators nominated by the Senate Business Committee to serve in the standing committees of the Senate as follows," Cheruiyot told the House.

Under the proposed changes, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang replaced Sifuna in the committee chaired by Siaya Senator and ODM leader Oburu Oginga.

The motion also proposed that Garissa Senator Abdul Mohammed Haji join the Committee on Energy, replacing Nominated Senator Beatrice Akinyi Ogolla.

In the Committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu replaced Ogolla.

Meanwhile, Ogolla was nominated to join the Committee on Agriculture, where she takes over from Kajwang.