Editor's Review EACC has arrested two employees of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe linked to the resolution of a tax dispute.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two employees of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe linked to the resolution of a tax dispute.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, EACC said the arrests followed a complaint lodged with the anti-graft agency, prompting an operation that led to the apprehension of the suspects.

"The suspects, Faith Gathoni Njoroge and Tyson Marango Owuor, both based at KRA's Upper Hill offices, were arrested following a complaint that they had demanded Ksh3 million from a taxpayer in exchange for influencing the resolution of a Capital Gains Tax assessment amounting to Ksh4.5 million," the statement read.

Following the complaint, EACC conducted an operation during which the suspects were caught receiving part of the bribe.

"Acting on the complaint, the Commission conducted an operation during which the suspects were allegedly caught receiving Ksh900,000, being part payment of the bribe. The money was recovered and the suspects arrested," the statement added.

The suspects were taken to the Integrity Centre for processing and further action.

File image of the money recovered from the suspects

This comes days after EACC arrested an auditor attached to the North Rift Valley Development Water Agency over allegations of soliciting a bribe from a contractor.

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, EACC said the suspect, identified as Michael Maleya Omondi, was arrested after he reportedly sought money to influence the outcome of an audit exercise.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Michael Maleya Omondi, an auditor attached to the North Rift Valley Development Water Agency, over allegations of soliciting a Ksh400,000 bribe from a contractor for a favourable audit report.

"The arrest follows a complaint received by the Commission alleging that the auditor had demanded money from the contractor to influence the outcome of an audit exercise," the statement read.

Following the report, investigators organised a sting operation in Eldoret aimed at verifying the allegations and gathering evidence.

The operation culminated in the arrest of the auditor after the alleged exchange of money took place.

"Acting on the report, EACC investigators mounted an operation in Eldoret and arrested the suspect after receiving Ksh400,000 from the complainant," the statement added.

After the arrest, the suspect was taken through the required processing procedures at the Commission's regional office in the North Rift region.

EACC noted that investigations are still ongoing and that further action will be taken once the inquiry is complete.

"The suspect was processed at the EACC North Rift Regional Office and subsequently released on a cash bail of Ksh100,000 pending the conclusion of investigations and further action," the statement concluded.