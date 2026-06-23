Editor's Review The Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations has ordered the arrest of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

The Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations has ordered the arrest of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

The committee issued the directive on Monday, June 22, after Governor Kihika repeatedly ignored invitations and summons.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, who chairs the committee, noted that Kihika failed to honour all requests to appear before the committee, prompting members to order her arrest.

“Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika is set to be arrested and presented before the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations following a resolution passed by members during a meeting held this Monday.

“The decision was reached during a sitting chaired by Committee Chairperson Senator Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), after the Committee accused Governor Kihika of repeatedly ignoring invitations and summons issued in relation to an ongoing inquiry,” Parliament said in a statement.

File image of Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

The Nakuru Governor is among the stakeholders who have been summoned to provide submissions in the Committee’s consideration of a petition concerning the alleged forced disappearances of Brian Odhiambo, a young fisherman at Lake Nakuru National Park.

Odhiambo went missing in January 2025 after allegedly being forcibly taken away by KWS officers at the Lake Nakuru National Park.

The fisherman’s disappearance sparked widespread protests, with residents accusing KWS of foul play.

On May 5, six KWS officers were arraigned at the Nakuru Law Courts in connection with the disappearance of Odhiambo.

The six officers were charged with abducting Odhiambo with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine him.

The officers are Francis Wachira, Alexander Lorogoi, Isaac Ochieng Odhiambo, Michael Wabukala, Evans Kimaiyo and Abdulrahaman Ali Sudi.

"The officers have been charged with the offence of Abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine him on 18th January 2025 at around 10:00 am in Bondeni, Nakuru East Sub-County," the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said in a statement.