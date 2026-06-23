Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the 750-bed capacity Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the 750-bed capacity Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, PS Omollo said the hospital is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

“The Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital, a 750-bed Level 6 facility currently under construction in Lurambi Sub-County, Kakamega County, is on course for completion by December 2026,” said PS Omollo.

The multi-billion project was initiated in 2016 by former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya but stalled.

President William Ruto revived the project after the Kakamega County government handed it over to the national government.

File image of the Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

PS Omollo noted that the facility is designed as a comprehensive regional referral hub integrating high-end specialized care.

The level-6 facility features an oncology centre with radiotherapy bunkers and linear accelerators, a maternal and neonatal wing with theatres, delivery suites and NICU services, as well as critical and renal care units with hemodialysis, ICU capacity and blood banking.

The diagnostics and emergency block will support a 24-hour emergency response, while an integrated commercial public plaza is designed to help patients and visiting families.

“The hospital is positioned as a major medical training hub for Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and other health training institutions, strengthening the region's clinical workforce pipeline,” said PS Omollo.

Once completed, the referral hospital is expected to create over 5,000 jobs across clinical and support services, significantly boosting the local health economy.

This comes weeks after the government unveiled new services at the Piny Owacho Hospital Level 3A facility.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the government's ongoing healthcare reforms are increasingly being supported by investments in infrastructure aimed at strengthening service delivery at the grassroots level.

Omollo noted that the development of Piny Owacho Hospital reflects the government's commitment to enhancing primary healthcare services.

"The transformation of Piny Owacho Level 3A Hospital in Uriri Constituency, Migori County, demonstrates this shift from basic care to strengthened primary healthcare delivery," he stated.

The Interior PS traced the facility's growth from a modest dispensary to a modern healthcare institution serving a wider population.

"Originally a small dispensary, the facility, whose foundation stone was laid by President William Ruto in October 2023, was later elevated and officially commissioned in March 2026 by the President as a fully functional Level 3 hospital, marking its transition into a modernized county health facility," PS Omollo added.