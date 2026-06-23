Editor's Review Three suspects, among them an elected MCA, have been arrested following a police operation in Nairobi's Roasters area that led to the recovery of an allegedly illegally held firearm.

Three suspects, among them an elected Member of County Assembly (MCA), have been arrested following a police operation in Nairobi's Roasters area that led to the recovery of an allegedly illegally held firearm.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of Embakasi East MCA Patrick Karani alongside two other suspects identified as Stephen Kimathi Karimoni and Stanley Njogu Irungu.

"The suspects, Patrick Karani, the MCA for Embakasi East Sub-County, along with Stephen Kimathi Karimoni and Stanley Njogu Irungu, were apprehended in the MCA’s office after detectives swooped in and recovered the weapon, with a magazine of 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition," the statement read.

According to the DCI, initial investigations indicate that the firearm was not legally licensed.

The recovered pistol and ammunition have since been secured as exhibits as detectives continue with investigations and prepare the suspects for arraignment in court.

"Preliminary investigations reveal this firearm was being held without a valid license. With the Glock and its ammunition now secured as exhibits, the trio remains in custody as detectives process them in preparation for court proceedings," the statement added.

File image of DCI headquarters

The DCI warned that individuals found violating firearms regulations will face legal consequences.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates that unlawful possession of firearms poses a significant threat to public safety and warns that those found in breach of firearms laws will face the full force of the law," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after detectives arrested four suspects, including two foreign nationals, following an operation targeting narcotics trafficking in Nairobi.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, the agency said the suspects were apprehended during an intelligence-led raid conducted by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) at a residence in Denluck Apartment.a

"Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters have arrested four suspects, including two foreign nationals, following a successful intelligence-led operation targeting narcotics trafficking within Nairobi," the statement read.

The agency identified the suspects as Gabriel Moses Mathai, 26, Gerald Otieno, 28, Danilo Pejevic, a 25-year-old Serbian national, and Lukundo Samuel Sikombe, a 25-year-old Tanzanian female national.

"Acting on credible intelligence, the officers raided a house at Denluck Apartment at approximately 1930 hours, leading to the arrest of Gabriel Moses Mathai, 26, Gerald Otieno, 28, Danilo Pejevic, a 25-year-old Serbian national, and Lukundo Samuel Sikombe, a 25-year-old Tanzanian female national," the statement added.

According to the investigative agency, during the raid, detectives recovered suspected narcotic substances from the premises.

"During the operation, detectives recovered quantities of suspected cannabis sativa in the form of greenish dry plant material concealed in a bluish basin and a black polythene bag," the statement further read.

The DCI said officers also recovered several items believed to have been used in the processing and distribution of narcotics.

"Also recovered from the premises were assorted items suspected to have been used in the processing, packaging and distribution of narcotic drugs, including a weighing scale, a pair of scissors, three lighters, Rizla rolling papers, a crusher, rolling flags and several small envelopes used for packaging," the statement concluded.