Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in five regions in the latest weather outlook.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in five regions in the latest weather outlook.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, the department announced that rain is expected in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Coast region, and parts of North-eastern Kenya.

The weatherman also predicted intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley, and Northeastern Kenya.

“Intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are expected in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley & Northeastern Kenya.

“Rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Coast and parts of North-eastern Kenya,” read the forecast in part.

File image of Kenya Met Director Edward Muriuki.

The department also noted that parts of the Coast, Northeastern, and Northwestern Kenya regions will experience daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C.

On the other hand, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, and in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience night-time temperatures of below 10°C.

The forecast comes weeks after the Met Department warned of the possibility of El Niño in the coming months.

"The Kenya Meteorological Department is closely monitoring global forecasts indicating the anticipated development of El Niño conditions in 2026, which could significantly influence weather patterns across the Country," the agency said.

According to Kenya Met, most climate models suggest the event is likely to be at least moderate in strength and could potentially become strong.

"While forecasts remain subject to change as new climate data becomes available, there is an 80-82% likelihood of El Niño during June-August 2026, with probabilities near or above 90-96% for it to continue through the end of 2026," the department added.