Editor's Review The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man accused of posing as an investigator with the agency and soliciting a bribe from a member of the public.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man accused of posing as an investigator with the agency and soliciting a bribe from a member of the public.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, the commission said the suspect targeted a director of a company contracted by the Narok County Government, falsely claiming that the firm was under investigation for corruption.

"The suspect, Felix Manyaga Mogaka, contacted a director of a company contracted by the Narok County Government, claiming the firm was under investigation for corruption," the statement read.

EACC said Mogaka later arranged a meeting with the company director at a hotel, where he allegedly demanded Ksh2 million in exchange for stopping further action against the company.

Following a complaint lodged with EACC, the commission launched an operation that culminated in Mogaka’s arrest on June 22, 2026.

He was apprehended while allegedly receiving Ksh200,000, which was part of the demanded bribe.

"Investigations confirmed that Mogaka is not an employee of the Commission. The suspect is being processed at the Integrity Centre pending the conclusion of investigations," the statement added.

File image of EACC Headquarters in Nairobi

Following the arrest, EACC cautioned members of the public against falling victim to fraudsters who misuse its name to extort money.

"EACC wishes to remind the public that official summonses are issued in writing and require an appearance at EACC Offices. The Commission does not conduct meetings in hotels or solicit payments to influence investigations," the statement further read.

This comes a day after EACC arrested two employees of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe linked to the resolution of a tax dispute.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, EACC said the arrests followed a complaint lodged with the anti-graft agency, prompting an operation that led to the apprehension of the suspects.

"The suspects, Faith Gathoni Njoroge and Tyson Marango Owuor, both based at KRA's Upper Hill offices, were arrested following a complaint that they had demanded Ksh3 million from a taxpayer in exchange for influencing the resolution of a Capital Gains Tax assessment amounting to Ksh4.5 million," the statement read.

Following the complaint, EACC conducted an operation during which the suspects were caught receiving part of the bribe.

"Acting on the complaint, the Commission conducted an operation during which the suspects were allegedly caught receiving Ksh900,000, being part payment of the bribe. The money was recovered and the suspects arrested," the statement added.

The suspects were taken to the Integrity Centre for processing and further action.