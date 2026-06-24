Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjiku Muhia.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjiku Muhia.

In a letter dated Monday, June 22, IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee Secretary Nancy Koros summoned Muhia to appear before the committee on Friday, June 26, at 10:00 AM.

The UDA MP is being investigated in connection with contravening the Elections Act and the Electoral Code of Conduct following the utterances she made during a public rally in Ol Kalou on June 14.

“Whereas the commission has instituted investigations against you in regard to contravening and violating Section 110 of the Elections Act, 2011, and paragraph 6 (a) of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“You are hereby required to attend the Offices of the Commission at Anniversary Towers 6th floor on the 26th day of June 2026 at 10.00 o'clock for examination by the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee over utterances made by yourself at a public rally in Ol Kalou within Nyandarua County on the 14th day of June 2026,” the letter read in part.

File image of Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia.

In a statement, Muhia said the summons from IEBC comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) distanced itself from a summons allegedly issued by the Kipipiri Sub-County DCI.

“After Nyandarua County Directorate of Criminal Investigations declared that he was not aware of the summons issued by Kipipiri Sub-county DCI, someone suddenly remembered I was to be summoned by IEBC," Muhia stated.

The UDA lawmaker on Monday availed herself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Ol Kalou.

Muhia presented herself at the police station in compliance with a DCI summons after the deadline to appear had lapsed.

The MP was accompanied by the lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, and Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wah.

The delegation wanted to see the DCI officer Pascal Mwangeti, who issued the summons. However, he was not at the station at the time, but they managed to reach him on the phone.

Muhia decried harassment by individuals believed to be DCI officers, including the deployment of officers at her residential home and the arrest of her driver along Thika Road.

In response, Mwangeti explained that he was unaware of any harassment, but promised to look into the lawmaker's claim.