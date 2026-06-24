Editor's Review Kenya and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) have signed a Ksh 154.2 billion deal for the upgrading of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Kenya and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) have signed a Ksh 154.2 billion deal for the upgrading of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the contract was signed by Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika and CRBC General Manager Yu Xiaodong.

“Today, I witnessed the signing of the contract for the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Modernization Project, a major National Infrastructure Investment.

“The contract was signed on behalf of the Government by the Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ms. Teresia Mbaika, and Mr. Yu Xiaodong, General Manager of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC),” read part of the statement.

CS Chirchir highlighted that the upgrading is aimed at expanding JKIA’s capacity, enhancing safety, and improving passenger and cargo services.

File image of Aviation PS Teresia Mbaika and CRBC General Manager Yu Xiaodong.

The modernisation of JKIA will include the construction of a new terminal and supporting facilities, upgrading the existing infrastructure, and enhancing the airport's overall efficiency.

“The project scope includes the construction of a new terminal building and associated support facilities, the modernization and upgrading of existing infrastructure, the improvement of airside and landside operations, and the enhancement of overall operational efficiency and service delivery,” said CS Chirchir.

The Transport CS noted that the procurement process has been ongoing for the past three months following the completion of the JKIA Master Plan in February 2026.

According to CS Chirchir, more than 40 companies participated in a pre-bid conference held in April 2026.

“More than 40 companies participated in the pre-bid conference held in April 2026, which clarified the project expectations and scope of work.

“The process was conducted in full compliance with applicable procurement laws and regulatory requirements, with all submissions evaluated on technical and financial merit,” he added.

The inking of the deal between the Kenyan government and CRBC comes days after President William Ruto announced that the upgrading of JKIA will commence in July.

Speaking on Friday, June 12, during a meeting with Marsabit County Grassroots leaders at State House, Nairobi, he said the government has the funds needed to modernize JKIA.

President Ruto noted that the current state of JKIA is embarrassing to the nation, observing that the airport has remained largely unchanged since its construction decades ago.

"Our airport here was built in 1972. We tried to build another one, but people made a lot of noise, and to this day, our airport still has canvas on the tarmac. We are very embarrassed.

"But I want to assure you that this July we will begin constructing a new airport. We have the funds needed to build that airport because we want to transform Kenya," he announced.