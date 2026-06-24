Editor's Review The government has provided a fresh update on the ongoing redevelopment of Bomas of Kenya, a flagship project aimed at transforming the facility into a modern international convention destination.

The government has provided a fresh update on the ongoing redevelopment of Bomas of Kenya, a flagship project aimed at transforming the facility into a modern international convention destination.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project remains on course, with key construction milestones already being achieved.

Omollo said the redevelopment of the facility into the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) is expected to significantly boost the country's meetings and events infrastructure.

"As Kenya positions itself as a premier destination for continental and global conferences, exhibitions and high-level diplomatic engagements, the ongoing transformation of Bomas of Kenya into the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) marks a bold step towards creating a world-class meetings and events destination while preserving one of the country's most iconic cultural and historical landmarks," he wrote.

File image of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC)

Omollo noted that construction works have advanced to the roofing and finishing stages, bringing the ambitious project closer to completion.

"With roofing and finishing works currently underway, the project is set to redefine Nairobi's conference infrastructure and establish the region's largest hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE)," he added.

File image of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC)

According to Omollo, the redevelopment will significantly expand the facility's capacity and capabilities, enabling it to host major international gatherings and high-profile events.

"The redevelopment will deliver a modern convention complex supported by an 11,000-seat auditorium, multiple breakout meeting facilities, a high-security presidential pavilion capable of hosting numerous heads of state and integrated hospitality, retail and recreational amenities," he noted.

File image of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC)

Beyond improving conference infrastructure, the government says the project is already delivering economic benefits through job creation and increased demand for services linked to construction and hospitality.

"During its implementation phase, the project is already creating employment opportunities for hundreds of workers and stimulating economic activity across the construction, hospitality and service sectors," he further said.

File image of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC)

This comes barely a day after Omollo issued an update on the ongoing construction of the 750-bed capacity Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, Omollo said the hospital is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

"The Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital, a 750-bed Level 6 facility currently under construction in Lurambi Sub-County, Kakamega County, is on course for completion by December 2026," he said.

The multi-billion project was initiated in 2016 by former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya but stalled.

President William Ruto revived the project after the Kakamega County government handed it over to the national government.

Omollo noted that the facility is designed as a comprehensive regional referral hub integrating high-end specialized care.

The level-6 facility features an oncology centre with radiotherapy bunkers and linear accelerators, a maternal and neonatal wing with theatres, delivery suites and NICU services, as well as critical and renal care units with hemodialysis, ICU capacity and blood banking.

The diagnostics and emergency block will support a 24-hour emergency response, while an integrated commercial public plaza is designed to help patients and visiting families.

"The hospital is positioned as a major medical training hub for Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and other health training institutions, strengthening the region's clinical workforce pipeline," he added.

Once completed, the referral hospital is expected to create over 5,000 jobs across clinical and support services, significantly boosting the local health economy.