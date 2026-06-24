Editor's Review President William Ruto has launched a scathing attack on KANU Chairman Gideon Moi over the Standard newspaper headlines.

President William Ruto has launched a scathing attack on KANU Chairman Gideon Moi over the Standard newspaper headlines.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, President Ruto described the headlines as propaganda against his administration.

The Head of State claimed that the newspaper’s headlines were part of an attempt to blackmail his government.

“Gideon Moi, your Standard Media’s 5 days a week extortionist propaganda headlines on me and my administration’s transformative track record will get you nothing and nowhere.

“Blackmail to yield to your greed? Never. Kenya belongs to all Kenyans, not you alone. Try 8 days a week. Do your worst,” said President Ruto.

File image of President Ruto and Gideon Moi in Kabarak.

The President's attack on Moi appears to signal a rift between the two leaders after they appeared to reconcile publicly in October 2025.

President Ruto and Moi held meetings at State House, Nairobi, and at Kabarak in Nakuru County.

On October 10, 2025, Moi hosted President Ruto at Kabarak, where other local officials joined the leaders for a meeting with KANU grassroots leaders.

In a statement after the meeting, Moi emphasized the spirit of togetherness as the foundation for progress.

“Our country needs unity more than ever. This is the time to look forward and work together for the common good of all Kenyans," he said.

On his part, President Ruto framed the engagement as part of a broader push for political cooperation and national cohesion.

“The necessity of national unity demands that all of us rise above that which divides us so that we work together on the transformation agenda that is urgent in our country.

"We must, therefore, put aside politics that could cause division and become partners in the national endeavour to get Kenya out of Third World status and make it a prosperous country that works for all citizens," Ruto stated.