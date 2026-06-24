Editor's Review The government has commenced the construction of two new training grounds at the Talanta Sports Complex as preparations for the 2027 AFCON continue to gather pace.

The government has commenced the construction of two new training grounds at the Talanta Sports Complex as preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continue to gather pace.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed that the project had been handed over to a contractor, paving the way for immediate construction works.

"I have officially handed over the construction works for two training grounds at the Talanta Sports Complex to the contractor this morning, marking the commencement of immediate works ahead of the completion of the facility," he wrote.

Mvurya said the new facilities will play an important role in supporting teams and athletes during AFCON 2027.

"The football, athletics and rugby training grounds, located outside the Raila Odinga International Stadium, form a critical component of the infrastructure that will support the successful hosting of AFCON 2027," he added.

Mvurya also provided an update on the progress of supporting facilities at the complex, noting that construction of changing rooms and other amenities is advancing steadily.

"Construction of modern changing room facilities and other auxiliary amenities is progressing well, with finishing works currently underway to ensure the training grounds attain full compliance with CAF requirements and international standards," he further said.

File image of Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya at Talanta Stadium

This comes days after the Ministry of Sports announced a new plan aimed at fast-tracking the completion of Masinde Muliro Stadium after resolving issues that had stalled the project for an extended period.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, Mvurya said the government had addressed the challenges that delayed the stadium's completion and was now moving to ensure the facility is finished by October this year.

"The Government has resolved outstanding issues that have delayed the completion of Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi, Bungoma County, paving the way for the rehabilitation and completion of the project by October this year," he said.

Mvurya said consultations with county leaders had resulted in a decision to terminate the existing contractors and settle any pending payments before beginning a fresh procurement process.

"During a consultative meeting with the Bungoma County leadership led by Kenneth Lusaka, Governor of Bungoma County, we have resolved to terminate and settle the outstanding dues of the current contractors and immediately commence the procurement process for new contractors who will expedite the remaining works," he added.

According to Mvurya, several key sections of the project remain incomplete and will be prioritized once the new contractors are brought on board.

"The outstanding remaing scope of work includes completion of the playing pitch, changing rooms, installation of remaining seats, roofing works, and other critical components as recommended by the joint technical teams following their assessment and evaluation of the project," he further said.

Mvurya said once completed, the stadium is expected to play a major role in nurturing sports talent and boosting economic activities in Bungoma and the wider Western Kenya region.

"Once completed, Masinde Muliro Stadium will serve as a key sports and talent development hub for Bungoma County and the wider Western Kenya region, creating opportunities for young athletes while contributing to the area's social and economic growth," he concluded.