Editor's Review The Police Boss banned any mass action within the Nairobi CBD and asked parents to stop the youth from accessing the city.

Nairobi Police Boss Issa Mohamud has declared that the planned Gen Z protests scheduled to take place on June 25 are illegal.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 24, Mohamud explained that he had not received any formal notice about the protests as required by law.

Consequently, he banned any mass action within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and asked parents to stop the youth from accessing the city.

"I want to confirm that we have not received any notification at Central Police Station or any police station within Nairobi for June 25.

"A notification is a requirement that is provided under Section 5 of the Public Order Act. It should include the purpose of the demonstration, the date, time, route, and the name of the organisers," Mohamud explained.

A file photo of Nairobi Police Boss Issa Mohamud

The Police Boss clarified that he was not aware of what was contained in the petition submitted by Martha Karua and other leaders in the Opposition to the office of the Inspector General.

He explained that the law is very clear that the notice should be handed to the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of the concerned police station for it to be valid.

Earlier, Matatu Owners Association (MOA) President Albert Karakacha confirmed that matatus will conduct operations normally on Thursday.

Karakacha issued the clarification after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua warned both private and public vehicle owners to stay clear of the roads in the wake of the planned demos.

Gachagua alleged that there were plans to deploy goons and armed criminal gangs to invade the peaceful protests and cause mayhem.

The former DP further pleaded with Gen Z to keep off the streets, adding that the course to remove President William Ruto from office was not worth putting their lives on the line.

He urged them to remain patient and wait for 2027, when they will constitutionally remove him through the ballot.