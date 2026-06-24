Editor's Review SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi confirmed that M.P Shah was under investigation.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) on Wednesday, June 24, notified Kenyans that they will not be able to receive treatment at M.P Shah Hospital using the national medical insurance.

SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi confirmed that M.P Shah was under investigation but did not disclose why the Authority had launched the probe.

Mwangangi stated that the facility was temporarily suspended from the list of contracted healthcare providers effective Tuesday, June 23.

Consequently, several services at the M.P Shah hospital will not be available to patients pending the conclusion of the investigations.

"The suspension applies to services under the following Funds: Primary Healthcare Fund (PHCF), Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF); Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF); and Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF)," the statement read in part.

A file photo of a section of M.P Shah Hospital.



Mwangangi clarified that any SHA beneficiaries who were already admitted at the facility before the suspension date shall continue receiving care till completion of their current episode of care and discharge.

However, she added that beneficiaries requiring new admissions, follow-up treatment or other services during the suspension period are advised to seek care from other SHA-contracted healthcare providers.

"Beneficiaries who require assistance with continuity of care or referral may contact the SHA through the toll-free number 147," the CEO reiterated.

Mwangangi expressed her gratitude to SHA beneficiaries for their cooperation and understanding during the temporary suspension.

She further assured stakeholders that the Authority was committed to safeguarding access to quality and accountable healthcare services across the country.

Earlier, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale intimated that the Ministry of Health and the SHA had plans to roll out Emergency Evacuation Services and operationalise the National Ambulance Dispatch Centre.

Duale disclosed that the development of the infrastructure was in progress, including the establishment of an ICT system and a proposed SHA 112 Lifeline, ambulance onboarding, and staffing.