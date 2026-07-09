Editor's Review The Kenya Police Service has arrested 25 foreign nationals in Kisumu County as authorities intensified operations targeting human smuggling networks in the region.

The Kenya Police Service (KPS) has arrested 25 foreign nationals in Kisumu County as authorities intensified operations targeting human smuggling networks in the region.

In a statement on Thursday, July 9, the service said the arrests were made during a coordinated security operation in Nyamasaria, Kassawino and Mowlem.

"Officers from Kasagam Police Station have intensified the fight against human smuggling, arresting 25 foreign nationals during a targeted security operation in Nyamasaria, Kassawino and Mowlem areas," the statement read.

According to the police, the suspects were found living in the country without the required immigration documents.

Authorities disclosed that those arrested comprised nationals from six different countries and will face legal action as investigations continue.

"The suspects, who were found in the country without valid permits, include 12 Ugandans, 4 Burundians, 3 Congolese, 3 Rwandans, 2 Tanzanians and 1 Egyptian. They are set to be arraigned in court as investigations continue," the statement added.

KPS maintained that the operation will continue to enhance public safety and disrupt criminal activities linked to illegal migration.

"OCS Kasagam has affirmed that the crackdown will continue as police sustain operations aimed at dismantling human smuggling networks and safeguarding public security," the statement concluded.

File image of Kasagam Police Station

This comes days after three foreign nationals were charged after they were allegedly found in possession of emeralds valued at approximately Ksh19 million without the required documentation and mining licences.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed investigations by detectives from the Anti-Illegal Mining and Smuggling Investigations (AIMSI) unit.

"Detectives from the Anti-Illegal Mining and Smuggling Investigations (AIMSI) have arraigned three foreign nationals over unauthorised possession of emeralds valued at approximately Ksh19,000,000," the statement read.

The investigative agency further revealed the identities of the suspects and the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

"On June 30, 2026, Milton Ivan Espana Diaz from the United States, Luis Carlos Garcia Ayala from Colombia, and Manuel De Jesus Arevalo Rodriguez from Mexico were arrested with raw emerald weighing 74 grams," the statement added

According to investigators, the three were unable to provide the necessary documentation relating to the gemstones or authorisation to trade in minerals.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that these individuals lacked proper documentation regarding the origins of the minerals in question, as well as a mineral dealer's or trading license from the State Department for Mining," the statement further read.

The DCI said the suspects were subsequently presented before the Chief Magistrate's Court in Kibera to answer charges related to the alleged offences.

All three denied the charges during their arraignment.

"Appearing before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kibera, the three faced two counts: dealing with minerals without a valid dealer's license and unauthorised possession of precious minerals.

"They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were admitted to a bond of Ksh500,000 with surety of a similar amount, alternatively to cash bail of Ksh200,000 with one contact person," the statement concluded.