Editor's Review CS Ogamba revealed that the money was wired into the examiners' accounts on Thursday, July 9.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has confirmed that the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has paid the areas owed to the 2025 KJSEA and KCSE examiners.

In a statement issued by CS Ogamba, he revealed that the money was wired into the examiners' accounts on Thursday, July 9.

The disbursement of the delayed funds came after the National Treasury released Ksh1 billion to clear the balances owed to the markers.

"We are pleased to inform all examiners who participated in the marking of the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination that the balance of their marking allowances has been disbursed to their respective accounts by the Kenya National Examinations Council.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed gratitude to the examiners for being patient despite the delay in the remittance of their allowances.

A file photo of an invigilator administering a national exam.





"We commend the examiners and other contracted professionals for their professionalism, patience and continued commitment to fostering quality and credibility in our national assessments and examinations," the statement continued.

The disbursement came days after the National Assembly approved the Supplementary Estimates II of the 2025/2026 Financial Year.

The Chairman of the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee, Samuel Atandi, has confirmed that the 2025 national exams invigilators will be paid by June 30.

While presenting the 2026/27 National Budget in Parliament, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi promised that the government would pay the Ksh1.5 billion owed to the teachers at the end of the 2025/26 Financial Year.

CS Mbadi further proposed Ksh9.9 billion in the budget for the administration of national exams in 2026.

Earlier, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) had refuted claims that it had changed its policy on hiring national exam invigilators.

KNEC flagged a post purporting that it had resolved to recruit non-teachers as examination invigilators, supervisors and examiners as fake.

The Council cautioned the public against falling for fake news and urged them to verify information through its official website and social media page.