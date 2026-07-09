Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of West Pokot, Nyeri, and Kiambu counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of West Pokot, Nyeri, and Kiambu counties on Friday, July 10.

In a notice on Thursday, July 9, the company said the scheduled maintenance works will be carried out between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In West Pokot County, under the North Rift Region, the planned outage will affect the Kodera, Losam, and Alale areas.

The locations expected to experience the interruption include Kodera, Ngotut, Kasei, Losam, Natimeri, Kiwawa, Chelopoy, Alale, and all adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, under the Mt. Kenya Region, power will be interrupted in the Kihora, Gachatha, and Kariguini areas.

The outage will affect Safaricom and Airtel booster stations, Kihora Primary School, Kihora Village, Gachatha Market, Gachatha Coffee Factory, Kwa Joseph, Kariguini Market, Thandii Village, and neighbouring customers.

Meanwhile, in Kiambu County, under the North Eastern Region, the scheduled maintenance will affect the Gitaru, Nyathuna, and Cura areas.

The affected locations include Gitaru, Kanjeru, Cura, Muthure, Ruku, Nyathuna, Gikuni, Tingati A, Tingati B, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes months after Kenya Power informed customers in Kenol Town of an upcoming change to its local office, issuing a notice to alert residents ahead of the planned move.

In a notice on Thursday, April 23, the company said the move is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 24, with the current office operating from Shuhan Building above County Supermarket in Kabati Town.

"The Kenya Power Kenol office is scheduled to re-locate from Shuhan Building (above County Supermarket) in Kabati town to Jotis Business Centre in Kenol town, near PCEA Church, on Friday 24th April 2026," the notice read.

The company also acknowledged that the transition may cause temporary inconvenience and appealed for patience from customers during the process.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and appreciate your patience. We appreciate your cooperation during this transition and look forward to serving you better from our new office," the notice added.