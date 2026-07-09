Editor's Review "Please apologise to the people of Kenya. Your brother could not tolerate that kind of talk."

On Thursday, July 9, Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi demanded an apology from ODM Leader Senator Oburu Oginga over claims that Kenya needed a little bit of benevolent dictatorship.

Mwangangi questioned how Oburu could propose introducing wiggle room on the country's democracy, which his brother, the late Raila Odinga, fought so hard for.

He told Oburu that the late Odinga would be disappointed to hear such proposals coming from him.

"That cannot be allowed, Kenya is a social democracy where the citizens are allowed to speak their minds and be heard. The talk about a benevolent dictatorship does not apply in this country.

"Please apologise to the people of Kenya. Your brother could not tolerate that kind of talk, yet he died fighting for democracy," the DG stated.

A file photo of Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi.



Mwangangi was also rattled by the fact that the Siaya Senator proposed President William Ruto, whose regime has been accused of oppressing the voice of the people.

"How can you advise someone who, in his hands, we have lost our children, that he can be a benevolent dictator?"He posed.

The DG reminded the ODM Chief that even President Ruto was democratically elected and that he must rule the country under the democratic principles guided by the Constitution.

Oburu opined that the country should have a benevolent dictatorship because too much democracy derailed reforms in the country. However, he made it clear that it did not mean that the Head of State should be a dictator.

"Sometimes, there is too much democracy. There should be a little benevolent dictatorship so that some things can move. Mr President, I dont want to say you shuld be a dictator, I am not saying that," he added.

The ODM Leader opined that sometimes leaders need to be bold at the expense of being unpopular, if the result is to help the people.

Oburu used the SHA as an example of a bold decision that made Ruto unpopular. He reckoned that the people who are criticising it do not know what is in it, but it transformed the delivery of the universal healthcare.