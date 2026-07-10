Editor's Review A suspect linked to illegal electricity connections and the assault of a Kenya Power employee has been charged in court following his arrest.

A suspect linked to illegal electricity connections and the assault of a Kenya Power employee has been charged in court following his arrest by the company's Nairobi Region Security team.

In a statement, the company said Lukas Nyangau Minyonga was arraigned in court on Thursday, July 9, where he took plea on three charges before being released on a Ksh1.5 million bond.

He was jointly charged alongside three other suspects who had earlier appeared before the Makadara Law Courts on July 1.

According to Kenya Power, the four accused persons are facing charges related to the theft of a transformer, illegal electricity connections, and handling stolen electricity distribution equipment belonging to Kenya Power.

The case is scheduled for mention on August 4.

According to Kenya Power, Nyangau was arrested during a surveillance and ambush operation conducted by the company's security team along Mombasa Road on Tuesday, July 7.

Investigators believe he played a key role in coordinating illegal electricity connections and power distribution within Mukuru Kwa Reuben.

He has also been linked to multiple transformer theft incidents across Nairobi and the installation of stolen transformers in the nearby Mukuru Kwa Njenga informal settlement.

The company further revealed that three of its employees were recently dismissed after investigations found they had assisted Nyangau in carrying out illegal power connection activities.

File image of Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror

Kenya Power also linked the suspect to the recent assault of one of its employees who was on duty during a security operation in the Mukuru slums.

"Illegal electricity connections, vandalism and other criminal activities within the grid are a great impediment to our commitment to provide reliable and safe electricity to light up our homes and drive livelihoods. They pose a danger of loss of life through electrocution not just to the perpetrators but unsuspecting public.

"I want to commend the Kenya Power security team for working round the clock to ensure that these vices are dealt with in the full force of the law," Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror said.

According to Kenya Power, the arrest comes a week after the Nairobi Region Security team intercepted three suspects transporting a 100 kVA transformer valued at Ksh1.2 million on a truck believed to have been destined for the Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums.

"We are grateful for the support we are receiving from the National Security organs, ODPP and the Judiciary in the fight against these criminal activities.

"As we scale this fight higher, I urge members of the public to report any suspicious activity on the electricity network to the police or the nearest Kenya Power office for action," Siror added.

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of West Pokot, Nyeri, and Kiambu counties on Friday, July 10.

In a notice, the company said the scheduled maintenance works will be carried out between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In West Pokot County, under the North Rift Region, the planned outage will affect the Kodera, Losam, and Alale areas.

The locations expected to experience the interruption include Kodera, Ngotut, Kasei, Losam, Natimeri, Kiwawa, Chelopoy, Alale, and all adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, under the Mt. Kenya Region, power will be interrupted in the Kihora, Gachatha, and Kariguini areas.

The outage will affect Safaricom and Airtel booster stations, Kihora Primary School, Kihora Village, Gachatha Market, Gachatha Coffee Factory, Kwa Joseph, Kariguini Market, Thandii Village, and neighbouring customers.

Meanwhile, in Kiambu County, under the North Eastern Region, the scheduled maintenance will affect the Gitaru, Nyathuna, and Cura areas.

The affected locations include Gitaru, Kanjeru, Cura, Muthure, Ruku, Nyathuna, Gikuni, Tingati A, Tingati B, and adjacent customers.