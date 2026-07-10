Editor's Review The IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Committee found that Muhia had violated Paragraph 6 (a) of the Elections Code of Conduct.

The IEBC Committee on the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement on Friday, July 10, slapped Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia with a Ksh1.5 million fine over her controversial comments during a rally in Ol Kalou.

While issuing a judgement on a complaint against MP Muhia, the Committee Chair, Dr Moses Mukhwana, revealed that it had established that Muhia had violated Paragraph 6 (a) of the Elections Code of Conduct.

The complainant had accused the MP of violating election laws during her speech and argued that she promoted language inconsistent with peaceful campaigns and responsible political engagement.

Consequently, the Committee issued several directives, including directing Muhia to pay the hefty fine.

"The Committee hereby condemns and directs Hon Wanjiku Muhia to pay a fine of Ksh 1.5 million to the IEBC within 72 Hours of this judgement," Mukhwana declared.

A file photo of IEBC Commissioner Dr Moses Alutalala Mukhwana



The tribunal further warned the lawmaker to refrain from ever making such utterances again, stating that they were configured to incite the citizens to violence, hatred, hostility and intimidation, thus undermining peaceful campaigning.

Wanjiku Muhia was also directed to issue a public apology over her remarks as an affirmation of her commitment to upholding the Constitution and the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The Committee demanded that the MP present herself at the IEBC offices by Monday, June 13, to sign the public apology in person.

IEBC warned that if the MP persisted in engaging in inflammatory remarks, then she risks being barred from running for an elective seat.

"The Committee issues a stern warning to Hon Wanjiku Muhia that failure to comply with the orders issued herein or any subsequent violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct shall attract further sanctions, including, but not limited to, issuing an order barring her from contesting in any further election conducted by the IEBC in accordance with the applicable law," the ruling read in part.

Muhia was caught on tape addressing residents of Ol Kalou in the local dialect, insinuating that anyone who would be found in the region during the by-election day and was not from the area would find themselves in hospital or dead.

Earlier, former DP Rigathi Gachagua had accused the IEBC of bias for summoning the MP, arguing that she made the remarks in protest against an alleged plan to ferry non-residents to Ol Kalou to take part in the by-election.