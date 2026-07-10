Editor's Review Waiguru explained that the financial boost will show support to the NYOTA beneficiaries.

Governor Anne Waiguru has announced that all National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project beneficiaries from Kirinyaga County will receive an additional Ksh10,000.

Speaking on Friday, July 10, Waiguru explained that the financial boost will show support not only to the beneficiaries, but also to President William Ruto's government.

The money will be wired to all beneficiaries who received the second tranche of the NYOTA Business Support Fund earlier today.

Waiguru also revealed that the beneficiaries will not be required to pay operating licenses for their businesses.

"To show support for the President, and because we have our own empowernment fund, I would like to support him. All those who have received the Ksh25,000 today, I, as the Governor, will boost you with an extra Ksh10,000," she stated.

A file photo of Governor Anne Waiguru, CS Alice Wahome, and CS Lee Kinyanui during an event.



The County Chief asked the Ministry of Co-operatives to provide her with the list of beneficiaries so that she could deliver her promise.

Notably, she added that other youths from the county will also benefit from the county empowerment fund, which she estimated at Ksh90 million.

Earlier, Ruto officially released Ksh3 billion of the NYOTA Business Support Fund. 122 beneficiaries across the country received Ksh25,000 each.

The Head of State ordered a two-year waiver of business permits for all NYOTAProject beneficiaries and directed the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) and county governments to implement the business permit waiver.

He argued that young businesses deserve an opportunity to find their feet before they bear the full cost of compliance.

“Having seen what these young entrepreneurs have achieved with modest support, the government of Kenya now has a responsibility to remove the barriers that still stand in their way. I therefore direct the IBEC to develop and implement a two-year business permit waiver for all the NYOTA beneficiaries,” Ruto directed.

The President also directed the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMES Development to establish a mechanism to identify NYOTA beneficiaries so that every beneficiary can seamlessly access government services, incentives and opportunities designed to support enterprise growth.

Furthermore he directed government financing institutions such as the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, Uwezo Fund and Women Enterprise Fund to establish a dedicated NYOTA growth product.