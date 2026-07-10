Editor's Review The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the conviction of Peter Mwaura Mugure on three counts of murder after the High Court in Nyeri found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the conviction of Peter Mwaura Mugure on three counts of murder after the High Court in Nyeri found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

In a statement on Friday, July 10, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the court found the senior military officer guilty of murdering his two children and their mother in a case dating back to 2019.

The conviction follows a trial in which prosecutors presented evidence detailing the planning, execution and concealment of the killings.

"The accused, a senior military officer holding the rank of Major and formerly stationed at the Laikipia Air Base, was charged with the brutal murders of his two young children and their mother in October 2019," the statement read.

The prosecution told the court that it had presented evidence showing the killings were carefully planned and executed, including how the accused allegedly lured his family to the military installation before carrying out the murders.

"During the trial, Prosecution presented compelling evidence demonstrating that the accused meticulously planned and executed the killings.

"Led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Jennifer Kaniu and Principal Prosecution Counsel Pithon Mwangi, the Prosecution established that the accused lured his family to the airbase on 25th October 2019 under the pretext of a family visit," the statement added.

According to the ODPP, evidence presented before the court showed that on the morning of October 26, 2019, the accused took the two children outside on the pretext of showing them around the grounds before killing them.

Prosecutors further established that he later killed their mother that evening before concealing the three bodies in the boot of his vehicle, removing them from the airbase and disposing of them at a remote location.

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

The prosecution also relied on witness testimony to demonstrate that preparations for the killings had been made days in advance, arguing that this pointed to clear premeditation.

"Crucially, witness testimony established that the accused had visited the burial site three days before the killings and arranged for a shallow grave to be dug, demonstrating premeditation and a deliberate plan to eliminate his family," the statement further read.

In delivering its decision, the High Court found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence linking the accused to the murders and convicted him on all three counts.

"In its judgment, the High Court held that the Prosecution had presented cogent, credible and consistent evidence that irresistibly pointed to the accused's guilt, leading to his conviction on all three counts of murder," the statement concluded.

The matter is now awaiting sentencing, which has been scheduled for July 14.

This comes days after the High Court in Eldoret sentenced a father, Musa Saka, to 35 years in prison after convicting him of murdering his two young children by poisoning them.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 7, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the conviction followed a trial in which the prosecution presented evidence showing that Saka deliberately poisoned his children after a domestic dispute with his wife.

The court found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, leading to his conviction on two counts of murder.

"Prosecution, through the testimony of six witnesses, proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, establishing that the accused poisoned the victims by serving them vegetables laced with Triatix," the statement read.

According to the ODPP, the prosecution further outlined the events leading up to the poisoning, stating that the accused's wife had left their matrimonial home after a domestic disagreement, leaving the children in his custody.

"Evidence presented before the court showed that, prior to the heinous act, the accused had engaged in a domestic dispute with his wife, who had left the matrimonial home, leaving their four children in his care," the statement added.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, the family shared a meal before going to bed, unaware that the vegetables had allegedly been poisoned.

According to the ODPP, soon after the meal, the children began suffering severe symptoms consistent with poisoning, prompting one of them to seek help from a neighbour.

"Shortly thereafter, the children began experiencing severe stomach pains. One of the children managed to gather enough strength to seek help, prompting a neighbour to respond and find the accused and the other children in critical condition," the statement explained.

The victims were rushed to hospital, but two of the children later died.

In delivering its decision, the court imposed a 35-year prison sentence on each count of murder.