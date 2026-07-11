Editor's Review Kuria's remarks came after Gachagua said DCP did not want Governor Kang'ata to help campaign for its candidate in Ol Kalou.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has taken a swipe at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following remarks directed at Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata over an upcoming Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) rally in Ol Kalou.

Reacting to Gachagua's remarks, where he told Kang'ata not to attend the event because his presence was not wanted, Kuria claimed the incident vindicated his long-held criticism of the former deputy president's leadership style.

In a post on X, Kuria addressed several leaders allied to Linda Mwananchi coalition, including Governor Kang'ata, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, and Siaya Governor James Orengo, suggesting that they should reach out to him.

"Dear Dr Irungu Kangata, Edwin Sifuna, Godfrey Osotsi, Caleb Amisi, Jack Wamboka Wanami and Jimmy Aggrey Bob Orengo. Now you know. I am your only true and honest friend in the Mountain. Rigathi Gachagua is an irredeemable tyrant, tribal, egocentric, bigoted ingrate. You have my number," Kuria wrote.

File image of a section of Linda Mwananchi leaders.



Kuria's remarks came after Gachagua said he had received information that Kang’ata planned to travel to Ol Kalou alongside the Linda Mwananchi team, but said DCP did not want the governor to attend the event.

"I want to tell Irungu Kang'ata: I have heard that you are coming to Ol Kalou with Linda Mwananchi. We, as DCP, do not need you there," he wrote.

File image of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata.



Shortly after Gachagua's remarks, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi also took a swipe at Kang'ata, noting that stick to his lane as Linda Mwananchi has its 'owners'.

"Bwana Irungu Kang'ata, as you join Linda Mwananchi, we welcome you. The more, the merrier. But please note that the founders are still alive and kicking.

"We shall not allow you and your cabal to misuse our son Edwin Sifuna. We are not children of a lesser God," the Lawmaker barked.

Amisi's fallout seemed to have stemmed from financial issues, especially the idea of Kang'ata deploying resources to fund Linda Mwananchi.

He questioned the motive, adding that the County Governor was yet to rid the UDA mentality completely and should be dealt with at arm's length.

The MP sensationally claimed that Kang'ata was out to hijack Linda Mwananchi from within, and asserted that he would not allow it.

"You can lie to some people all the time. You can even lie to some people sometimes, but you can never lie to all the people all the time.

"Linda Mwananchi shall never be hijacked under my watch. Keep your Murang'a County money. Kenyans shall fund our campaign," the MP stated.