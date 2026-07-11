Editor's Review Ichung'wah accused Gachagua of defamation and urged him to prove his claims before a court of law.

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung'wah has declared that he will take legal action against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 10, Ichung'wah noted that Gachagua would have to prove his claim in a court of law after the DCP Leader accused him of compromising the Ol Kalou by-election and the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua sensationally claimed that the Majority Leader had, in secret meetings, stated that the government had bought IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon a house worth Ksh80 million in Karen.

The former DP also claimed that Ichung'ah held meetings with Deputy County Commissioners to instruct them to assemble Chiefs and assistant chiefs so that they could be offered money to allegedly bribe voters.

The Leader of the Majority vehemently denied the allegations and deemed Gachagua's allegations an attack on his person.

A file photo of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah.

"His allegations of bribery to IEBC officials are not only irresponsible but are meant to portray me as a person devoid of electoral and moral integrity, besides casting aspersions on the credibility of our electoral process. Gachagua is doing this out of the desperation of staring at an inevitable defeat.

"Because this empty political rhetoric now touches on my integrity, to preserve the sanctity of our electoral processes and protect our democracy, I will take legal action against Mr Gachagua. He will have the opportunity to substantiate every allegation he has made before a court of law," the statement read in part.

Ichung'wah stated that Gachagua only made the allegations against him and the government after he realised that DCP was on the verge of losing the Ol Kalou by-election.

He accused the former DP of resorting to cheap theatrics, outright lies and manufactured propaganda.

The Kikuyu MP sensationally claimed that Gachagua's operatives distributed hateful and inflammatory leaflets across Ol Kalou in a desperate attempt to instil fear among voters after realising their campaign is losing momentum.

He warned the area residents to steer clear of the DCP Leader, stating that he was not championing democracy, but was desperately clinging to relevance by peddling division, tribalism and fear.

In a press statement issued by Gachagua, he challenged the IEBC Chair to come out and deny the claim that the government bought him the house in Karen, or at least explain how he could afford such a property despite being in office for only a couple of months.

"Ichung'wah went ahead to tell the government officials that they had bought a house in Karen for Mr Ethekon at Ksh 80 million. Ethekon did not have a house in Nairobi; he was living in Turkana.

"I want to challenge the IEBC Chairman to confirm whether he has moved to Karen and how he purchased this house. He has been in office for a year; his income is not sufficient to buy a house worth Ksh80 million," he posed.

The DCP Leader warned the IEBC against postponing the Ol Kalou by-election, stating that the move would cast doubt on its capability to run the 2027 General Election.

He claimed that the plan to cancel the poll on insecurity grounds was allegedly to set a precedent for postponing the 2027 General Elections on the same grounds.