Editor's Review KMTC CEO Dr Kelly Oluoch confirmed that the student was found dead in the Nairobi Campus hostel.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has offered its condolences to the family of a student who died at the Nairobi campus on July 7, 2026.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 11, KMTC Chief Executive Officer Dr Kelly Oluoch confirmed that the deceased, Anne Odhiambo Adhiambo, was found dead within the institution.

Oluoch stated that the institution had filed a report with the National Police Service and other investigative agencies to establish the circumstances under which the student died.

"Ms Adhiambo was a student pursuing a Higher Diploma in Clinical Medicine at Nairobi Campus, having joined the College in September 2024. She was found dead within the KMTC Nairobi Campus.

"The incident has been reported to the relevant security agencies, and investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding her death are ongoing," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the late Anne Odhiambo Adhiambo.



The KMTC CEO noted that the College Management is working closely with the relevant authorities as the investigations continue.

He extended his condolences and sympathy to the student fraternity, staff, and friends of the deceased student as they come to terms with her passing.

"The College stands with the family in grief and will continue to offer the necessary support during this painful period," the statement continued.

Preliminary reports indicate that Adhiambo passed away after she was involved in an altercation with fellow students over a missing pair of trousers. She was found dead in her hostel room.

An autopsy conducted on her body revealed that she died because she sustained multiple internal injuries. The postmortem also indicated that she was bleeding from her nose and had marks on her tongue, suggesting she was assaulted.

The post-mortem also pointed out that she could have succumbed to an inadequate supply of oxygen.

Adhiambo's family have demanded justice and has asked the security to move with speed to arrest and charge all students who attacked their kin and left her for dead.