Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast a cloudy Saturday, with showers expected later in the day.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast a mix of cloudy conditions, light rainfall, and sunny intervals for Nairobi and numerous other counties on Saturday, July 11.

The advisory, valid from 9 pm on Friday to 9 pm on Saturday, indicates that while dry conditions are expected across much of the country, parts of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Nyeri, Meru, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kisumu, Kisii, Narok, Kericho, Kakamega, Trans-Nzoia, Busia and Bungoma counties may receive rainfall.

Intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are also expected in parts of Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Machakos, Kajiado, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Marsabit and Wajir counties.

In Nairobi, Saturday morning is expected to bring cloudy conditions with light rains over a few places, before clearing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

The capital is forecast to record a high of 23°C and a low of 15°C.





A weather station in Nairobi.

Along the coast, Mombasa is expected to see light showers over a few places in the morning, clearing to sunny intervals by afternoon, with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 22°C.

Kwale and Kilifi are forecast to have similar conditions, with light showers possible in the morning before skies clear later in the day.

In the central region, Kiambu, Murang'a and Kirinyaga are all expected to experience cloudy conditions with light rains in the morning, with Kirinyaga additionally forecast to have a chance of showers persisting into the afternoon.

Nyeri is also expected to see a chance of showers overnight, with cloudy conditions and sunny intervals through the day.

Western Kenya is expected to see scattered rainfall as well, with Kakamega and Vihiga forecast for sunny intervals in the morning followed by showers and thunderstorms over a few places in the afternoon.

Bungoma, Busia, Kisumu and Homa Bay are all expected to see sunny intervals with a chance of light showers later in the day.

In the Rift Valley, Narok is forecast to experience light showers and thunderstorms over a few places in the afternoon, while Kericho and Bomet are both expected to see light showers, particularly later in the day.

Eldoret recorded the highest rainfall reading in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, at just under 12mm, according to the Department's rainfall summary.

Strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots are expected over parts of Isiolo, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Marsabit, Tana River, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kitui counties.

Sunrise and sunset for Saturday are expected in Nairobi, with Mombasa recording sunset at 6.23 pm.