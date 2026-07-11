Editor's Review Gachagua has argued that Matiang'i is not culpable in the Ruraka Land Scandal.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has argued that Jubilee Presidential Aspirant Fred Matiang'i is not culpable in the Ruraka Land Scandal.

Speaking on Saturday, July 11, Gachagua claimed that the government targeted Matiang'i with the scandal to arm-twist him into dumping the United Opposition and supporting President William Ruto's re-election.

He termed the recent ruling as a political witch-hunt and declared that Matiang'i should not be held responsible.

According to the DCP Leader, the Principal Secretary, who also doubles as the accounting officer, should bear the brunt of the scandal.

"The court ruled that the payment of the land was made in contravention of the law, and those responsible should be charged. They are now trying to threaten Fred Matiang'i, but he was not involved in the payments.

A file photo of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua hosting a delegation of leaders in Wamunyoro.



"The person who pays is the PS, who is the accounting officer, and at the time, it was Belio Kipsang. So, Ruto, if there is anyone who should be arrested and arraigned in court, it is Kipsang. The Cabinet Secretary is in charge of policy," he stated.

Gachagua urged Matiang'i to remain firm and pledged his unwavering support to him. He even promised to rally the Mount Kenya region to back him up in case the government proceeds to arraign him in court.

However, he warned former Interior CS that if he caved into the threats and joined Ruto's camp, then he would be doing so alone.

"I would like to tell my brother Matiang'i not to be intimidated because we will stand with you. If they come after you, I will mobilise the people of the Mountain to stand with you.

"We don't want you to intimidate Matiang'i so that he goes back to Kasongo. I told Matiang'i that in the unfortunate event that he yields, he will go alone because the people will abandon you," Gachagua stated.

The DCP Leader intimated that the government had allegedly tried to intimidate him, but he remained firm because he was tough-headed.

He made it clear that any efforts to dismantle the United Opposition will not work. Gachagua sensationally claimed that he and former President Uhuru Kenyatta were working together.

"Uhuru and I are like peas in a pod, and when I am done with my consultation fora, I will have a sit-down with him before I make a final decision on the way forward. I will ask him for his advice because he once warned us, but we ignored him," Gachagua noted.

Gachagua maintained that the Mount Kenya vote will speak as one voice in the 2027 General Election. He stated that the region would punish all leaders who betrayed the region on the ballot, including President Ruto.