Editor's Review Ol Kalou constituents will be going to the ballot next Thursday to elect their new MP.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has expressed concern over the weaponisation of goonism in the Ol Kalou Constituency.

The constituents will be going to the ballot next Thursday, July 16, to elect their new MP following the demise of David Kiaraho in March this year.

Until his death, Kiaraho had represented the Ol Kalou constituency in the National Assembly for his third term.

Despite a host of candidates eyeing the seat, the race has been reduced to a contest between the DCP and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) parties, and by extension, a supremacy battle between President William Ruto and Gachagua.

Speaking at his Wamunyoro home Saturday, July 11, Gachagua claimed that the government was using goons to suppress competition.

He called on law enforcers to deal with any form of goonism, including putting up barriers to crack down on goons.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Reacting to the assurance by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat that there would be no goons in Ol Kalou, Gachagua asked that roadblocks be placed and outside officers sent out of Ol Kalou.

"As the police promise, they should place roadblocks three days before to block outsiders from accessing Ol Kalou. If the police decide there would be no goons in Ol Kalou, they would not be there. But if you see them there, then no, the police have organised," he said.

Meanwhile, Gachagua claimed police officers working without uniforms, and others from outside Ol Kalou, were being used as goons.

He called on the DIG to insist on officers putting on their uniforms, and for those not originally assigned to Ol Kalou to return to their respective stations outside the constituency.

"We want police to be uniform so that we can see and know what they are doing. Those coming from outside and in plain clothes are the goons. The DIG should order the outsider officers to leave Ol Kalou and return to their stations. Ol Kalou has enough officers," he said.

In other news, Gachagua cautioned Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata against attending a planned rally in Ol Kalou, stressing that DCP does not welcome his involvement.

Speaking on July 10, he noted reports that Kang’ata intended to visit the constituency with the Linda Mwananchi team.

Gachagua firmly reiterated that DCP’s campaign does not require his presence, declaring, “We, as DCP, do not need you there.”