Editor's Review The lawmaker allied to DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua was penalised after the IEBC determined she had flouted the Elections Code of Conduct.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Wamuhia has called on her supporters to suspend any drive they have planned to raise monies to help her settle a fine imposed on her by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The elections management body sanctioned the fine Friday, July 10, after finding her guilty over inflammatory remarks made during campaigns for the Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement addressed to residents of Ol Kalou, Kipipiri and the wider public, the MP said she had been touched by the swift outpouring of support following the IEBC's ruling against her, with supporters moving quickly to set up a Paybill number to help offset the penalty.

"I am deeply overwhelmed by the incredible love and support you have shown me following the IEBC judgment regarding the upcoming Ol Kalou by-election."

Despite the goodwill, Muhia said she wanted to first seek formal legal guidance before any funds were collected on her behalf, asking supporters to pause the initiative in the meantime.

"While I am sincerely humbled by your immediate interest in establishing a Paybill to help cover the IEBC penalty, I kindly request that you hold off on contributions until I receive formal legal advice on the best way forward."

A file photo of IEBC Commissioner Dr Moses Alutalala Mukhwana.

The MP maintained her stance that the outcome of the July 16 by-election should be left entirely in the hands of registered voters in Ol Kalou, without external interference.

She thanked residents for their solidarity, adding that her camp's preferred candidate for the seat remained unchanged.

While delivering the ruling on the complaint against Muhia, IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee chair Moses Mukhwana confirmed that the legislator had breached Paragraph 6 (a) of the Elections Code of Conduct.

The complainant accused Muhia of breaking election laws during her speech, claiming she used language that undermined peaceful campaigns and responsible political discourse.

As a result, the Committee imposed several sanctions, including ordering Muhia to pay a substantial fine.

The tribunal also cautioned the MP against repeating such remarks, noting they were designed to provoke violence, hatred, hostility, and intimidation, thereby threatening peaceful campaigning.

Muhia was further instructed to issue a public apology, reaffirming her commitment to the Constitution and the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The Committee directed her to appear at IEBC offices by Monday, June 13, to personally sign the apology.

IEBC warned that continued use of inflammatory language could see her barred from contesting future elective positions.

Muhia had been recorded addressing Ol Kalou residents in the local dialect, suggesting that outsiders present during the by‑election would end up either hospitalised or dead.