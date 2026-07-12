Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged leaders supporting President William Ruto to stop early campaigns for the 2032 general election.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged leaders supporting President William Ruto to stop early campaigns for the 2032 general election.

Speaking on Saturday, July 11, in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kindiki appealed to the Kenya Kwanza leaders to focus on supporting President Ruto's development agenda and preparations for the 2027 election.

The Deputy President warned that the premature 2032 campaigns could distract the Ruto government from delivering on its promises to Kenyans.

“I am calling on all leaders moving around the Republic of Kenya from Coast, Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Central, Nairobi, North Eastern and Eastern to stop early campaigns for 2032.

"We have important work to do first next year so that we consolidate the gains we have achieved under the leadership of President William Ruto and ensure that his agenda to transform Kenya is not scuttled by a rudderless, agenda-less, thoughtless, and plan-less opposition. We cannot afford to disrupt the work that President Ruto has begun because of early campaigns,” said Kindiki.

File image of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

His remarks come after some politicians in Ruto’s camp expressed their interest in running for the top seat in the 2032 general election.

On Monday, July 6, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang endorsed National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula to run for president in 2032.

Governor Sang argued that Wetang’ula is the best placed politician in the Kenya Kwanza camp to succeed President Ruto.

"The story of President Ruto's victory in the 2022 general election cannot be told without recognising the role played by Wetang'ula. His contribution is part of Kenya's political history, and we appreciate the support he gave,” said the Nandi Governor.

President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet also recently declared that the Presidency would go to the Western Region in 2032.

Meanwhile, some elected leaders from the Western Region demanded that the National Assembly Speaker be named as Ruto's running mate in the August 2022 polls.

They argued that it would allow Wetang'ula to familiarize himself with the presidency ahead of 2032.