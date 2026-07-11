Editor's Review Linda Mwananchi's decision came a day after DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua declared that they were not welcome in the DCP campaign team.

The Linda Mwananchi faction has announced foregoing its planned rally in Ol Kalou on Sunday, July 12.

The group will instead gather in Nyahururu Town.

In a statement Saturday, July 11, the group linked its decision to what it described as a scheme by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the current regime in power to have the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election postponed.

Linda Mwananchi claimed that it was aware of what an alleged elaborate plan by the administration to incite violence in Ol Kalou as a pretext for delaying the poll.

According to the statement, unmarked police units and armed groups had been drawn from Kiambu, Murang'a and Nakuru and deployed along the route of the Linda Mwananchi convoy, with the intention of provoking a confrontation that could then be used to justify declaring a state of siege in the constituency.

"Part of these plans include planned violent attacks on the Linda Mwananchi team during their engagements in Ol Kalou. Police squads without uniform and goons have been mobilized from parts of Kiambu, Muranga and Nakuru, and deployed to attack the Linda Mwananchi convoy along the trail during their tour of Ol Kalou. The strategy is to use Linda Mwananchi acts of self- defense against violent attacks as the excuse to declare a state of siege, necessitating the postponement of the by-election," the group's statement partly read.



Linda Mwananchi in a past rally in Nairobi.

Consequently, no Linda Mwananchi activity will be underway in Ol Kalou on Sunday, a least between the day and July 16 when constituents will be going to the ballot to elect their new MP.

Linda Mwananchi said the move would be aimed at denying the government "the perfect pretext" for postponing the by-election.

"As we believe that holding the by-election without any delay and defeating the UDA kakistocracy is the overwhelming desire of the people of Ol Kalou and Kenyans at large, Linda Mwananchi will instead tour Nyahururu tomorrow and render the nefarious and sinister plans by IEBC and the Ruto kakistocracy impossible to achieve," it added.

The decision comes a day after Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua publicly told Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata, and by extension Linda Mwananchi, to stay out of the Ol Kalou by-elections.

Speaking from DCP headquarters in Nairobi Friday, July 10, Gachagua argued that the by-election was a strictly local affair being run by DCP's Nyandarua leadership.

He said whilst Linda Mwananchi has the right to undertake its activities in Ol Kalou, they were not welcome in the DCP campaigns, noting they would bring last-minute confusion to the voters.

The Ol Kalou MP seat fell vacant following the demise of David Kiaraho, who,until his passing, was serving his third term as the area's representative in the National Assembly.

Although several aspirants have expressed interest in the seat, the contest has effectively narrowed to a showdown between the DCP and UDA, symbolising a broader power struggle between President William Ruto and Gachagua.