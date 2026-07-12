Editor's Review Salasya, in his attempt to turn down the resignation, offered his employee salary increment and better terms.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has responded to the resignation of one of his social media team members, who tendered it Saturday, July 11.

Harriet Njenga resigned from her role citing her need to find other opportunities, noting that the decision was not made lightly but was, in her view, the best step for her personal and professional growth.

She had served as Salasya's social media manager and a member of the Salasya TV team since joining on December 20, 2024.

Njenga was responsible for building the MP's online presence, creating content, covering events and representing the brand.

In his response, Salasya said the announcement took him by surprise. He praised Njenga's commitment given the demanding political environment the team operates in.

"I was surprised to see your post on social media about your resignation Harriet Njenga . Over the past 3 years, you have been an integral part of my media team, and your contribution has been exceptional, particularly within the demanding political environment in which we operate," Salasya said.

A significant portion of the MP's statement was devoted to acknowledging the role Njenga and her colleagues played in growing his digital footprint.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya with his social media manager Harriet Njenga at an event.

He credited her dedication and creativity with strengthening his presence across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X, and singled out her collaboration with fellow team members for enhancing his public visibility and communication strategy.

Rather than accepting the resignation outright, Salasya extended an invitation for Njenga to return to the office, along with an improved offer.

"I value your professionalism, commitment, and the significant role you continue to play within my team. In light of this, I would like to invite you to report to the office on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. My personal assistant has prepared a revised employment contract reflecting a salary increment together with improved allowances in recognition of your contribution and dedication," he said.



He asked her to report to work on Tuesday morning, July 14, revealing that his office had already prepared a revised employment contract featuring a salary increment and improved allowances in recognition of her work.

Reflecting on their three years together, Salasya emphasised the journey they had shared.

"We have worked tirelessly together, travelling across the country and building our communication and media presence," he said.