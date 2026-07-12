Editor's Review Kuria's call to Kang'ata came days after Gachagua declared that Linda Mwananchi was not welcome to campaign for the DCP candidate in Ol Kalou.

Former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has invited the Linda Mwananchi team in Ol Kalou Sunday, July 12.

Kuria's invitation came days after DCP leader, Rigathi Gachagua, openly told Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, and by extension the Linda Mwananchi movement, to steer clear of the Ol Kalou by‑elections.

Addressing the press from DCP headquarters in Nairobi on Friday, July 10, he stressed that the contest was a purely local matter managed by the party’s Nyandarua leadership.

While acknowledging Linda Mwananchi’s right to operate in Ol Kalou, Gachagua insisted they were unwelcome in DCP’s campaign, warning their involvement would only sow last‑minute confusion among voters.

Reacting to Gachagua's pronouncement, Kuria noted that the former deputy president was being intolerant to the Linda Mwananchi group.

File image of Moses Kuria.

He revealed that he had a phone call with Kang'ata, telling to show up in Ol Kalou to drum up support for whichever candidate they deem fit in the July 16 by-election.

The purpose of the phone conversation was to express solidarity with Kang'ata after Gachagua's warning.

"I fully welcome Linda Mwananchi to Nyahururu today. I have called my brother Governor Kangata to express solidarity. We must guard and protect our democratic space and avoid monolithic dictatorship," Kuria said.

At the same time, Kuria argued that by trying to lock others out of Ol Kalou, Gachagua was depicting the tendencies of an insecure and monolithic dictator.

According to Kuria, the former deputy president is haunted by three major fears.

Kuria said Gachagua dreads the rise of any alternative political figure from the Mt Kenya region.

He further claimed that Gachagua fears younger leaders who might erode his influence, as well as any emerging politicians from Murang’a County.

“There are 3 things Rigathi Gachagua fears more than the devil: any alternative leader from the Mt Kenya region, any leader who is younger than him, and any emerging leader from Muranga County.

“This is because Kiambu and Nyeri have already produced Presidents,” Kuria asserted.