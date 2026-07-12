Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions in parts of Bomet, Nyeri, Meru and Embu counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions in parts of Bomet, Nyeri, Meru and Embu counties on Monday, July 13.

In a statement on Sunday, July 12, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate planned maintenance works.

In the Central Rift Region, the scheduled outage will affect parts of Bomet County, specifically Kapset, Kimulot and Kaptien, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas set to experience the interruption include Kapset Tea Factory, Chemalal Tea Factory, Tet EPZ Tea Factory, Kipsigis Highlands Tea Factory, and Kapset Market.

Others are Kapkilaibei Market, Chebangang Market, Kolongei Market, Changoi Tea Estate, bungalows and adjacent customers.

In the Mt. Kenya Region, Nyeri County will have two separate scheduled outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first will affect Gakoe, Kaigonde and Aguthi, including Sagana Falls Power Station, Mungaria, Kangubiri Secondary School, Aguthi Dispensary and nearby customers.

The second outage in Nyeri County will affect Kiamabara and Mungetho.

Areas listed for the interruption include Kiamabara Market, Mungetho Market, Matira-Ini, Kieni Coffee Factory, Gachiara, and Nduru.

Karema-Ini, Ihiga, Kirigu, Kieni Primary School, Safaricom boosters, Airtel boosters and adjacent customers will also be affected.





In Meru County, electricity will be interrupted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. across Maua, Kinna and the Garba-Tulla-Benane area.

The outage will affect Muthara Market, Muriri Market, Mbaranga Market, Karama Market, Kangeta Market, Maili Tatu, KK, Laare, Mutuati, Kabachi, Antu-Betwe, Meru National Park, Njoune, Kiutine, Igembe and Kiegoi tea factories, and Maua Town.

Others areMaua General Hospital, Kindani, Rhino Camp, Kiengu Bakeries, Maua Methodist Hospital, Athi, Rumanthi Girls, Mbaraga, Atuanduru Market, Kawiru, Nkoune, Kipkona, Mpinda, and Kabuitu.

Ncheme, Amwamba, China State Buulu, China State Garbatulla Camp Site, Kinna, Garbatulla, Benane and surrounding customers will also be affected.

Meanwhile, in Embu County, power will be switched off from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the KTDA Rukuriri and Kyeni Hospital area.

The affected locations include Makutano Market, Mary Gorretti Girls, Mufu Market, Njeruri Market, Iriari Market, Gitare Secondary School, and Kiangungi Market.

Others are Gatumbi Market, Evurore Coffee Factory, Kiaragana Primary School and adjacent customers.