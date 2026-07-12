Editor's Review Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata has claimed his driver was shot in the chest during their Nyahururu visit.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata has claimed his driver was shot in the chest during an incident that disrupted the Linda Mwananchi team's engagements in Nyahururu on Sunday, July 12.

"My driver, Gitari, has been shot during the Linda Mwananchi rally," Kang'ata posted on X.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, Kang'ata claimed there was a shooting and accused police of injuring his driver, whom he said was hospitalised and left immobile after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest.

The governor also lamented that the Linda Mwananchi team had been subjected to a series of violent attacks during recent engagements, citing an earlier incident in Keumbu, Kisii County, where he claimed their convoy was pelted with stones.

"Last week we were in Kisii, at a market called Keumbu; we were rained on with stones. Today, we came here to Ol Kalou and Nyahururu Town; we were first stoned by goons while we were at the AIPCA Church. My vehicle was blocked and confiscated by goons; my driver was injured by police, and there was a shooting incident where he was shot.

"He is currently in hospital. He has a bullet in his chest. We are yet to ascertain whether it is a live or rubber bullet. He is completely immobilised after being shot in the chest by the police. It is so unfortunate. We came in peace, but what we get in return was being stoned," Kang'ata stated.

At the time of publication, the police had not issued a response regarding the claims.

File Image of the driver who was allegedly shot.



On 3 July, leaders allied to Linda Mwananchi held rallies across Kisii County; however, as they were heading towards Keroka, they were pelted with stones.

"We met the women at Mosocho, and when we were done, we headed to Kisii Town. He was pelted with stones at Keumbu, but we wound up the tour in Keroka. I don't know how else you would define a good day," Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna wrote.

The National Police Service condemned the incident and confirmed that suspects had been arrested.

"In response, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kisii Central, and Keumbu Police Station moved swiftly and arrested three suspects, who are currently in custody," the police said.



Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament Zaheer Jhanda was also summoned to appear before the Kisii County DCI office over the attack on the Linda Mwananchi convoy at Keumbu.

“Hon. Zaheer Jhanda, MP for Nyaribari Chache, has this morning been summoned to appear before the Kisii County DCI office in connection with the ongoing investigations,” NPS said in a statement