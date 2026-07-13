Editor's Review "I have a programme of close to Ksh40 billion in Meru. How is Ksh80 million so important compared to the Ksh40 billion?"

On Monday, July 13, President William Ruto stated that building a State Lodge in Meru is as important as all other projects earmarked for the region amid uproar about the development.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, Ruto questioned why his critics were opposed to him building the Ksh80 million State Lodge, yet the cost was a drop in the ocean compared to the Ksh billion projects running in Meru County.

He added that the lodge would bring the government closer to the people of Meru and end the marginalisation of some sections of the country.

"We are building a State Lodge in Meru for Ksh80 million, and people are asking me whether that is a priority. I have a programme of close to Ksh40 billion in Meru, including affordable housing, markets, roads, and bridges. How is Ksh80 million so important compared to the Ksh40 billion?

"We must get our priorities right and know that it is important to do one as we do the other. In the past, we have had certain areas left behind. That is why I declared that this time, we will build Kenya and no area will be left behind," Ruto responded.

A file photo of President William Ruto with the Migori Youths FC team.



The President also defended his government's decision to build several sports stadia across the country. He acknowledged that while naysayers saw no use for the facilities, they benefited several Kenyans.

"Many people have been asking me whether putting up stadia is a priority. I want to ask them to ask the young people of Kenya that question because you will get the right answer from the country's sportsmen and sportswomen," he responded.

Ruto confirmed that his government was building 34 stadia across the country to support talent development and expand opportunities for young people.

The Head of State made the sentiments during his speech when he hosted Migori Youth FC at State House, Nairobi.

He handed over a brand-new bus to the football team, who were the 2025/26 National Super League champions, to facilitate their travel for their league matches across the country.

Ruto intimated that his administration was building a modern stadium in Migori County to provide the team and the wider community with quality facilities for nurturing local talent.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticised the President's plan, stating that he did not need to construct a State Lodge in Meru.

He argued that the Head of State can effectively serve the region from the existing Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County.