Editor's Review The government has highlighted the progress made in strengthening healthcare workforce with the completion and operationalisation of KMTC Kitale Campus.

The government has highlighted the progress made in strengthening healthcare workforce with the completion and operationalisation of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitale Campus in Trans Nzoia County.

In an update on Monday, July 13, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the completion of the campus reflects President William Ruto's commitment to ensuring Universal Health Coverage through investment in healthcare training institutions.

"That commitment is evident in the completion of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitale Campus in Trans Nzoia County, whose construction began in April 2024 and was completed barely two years later in January, 2026," he wrote.

File image of the KMTC Kitale Campus

Omollo noted that although the facility has not yet been officially commissioned, it has already begun fulfilling its intended purpose by admitting students and offering medical training programmes.

"Although yet to be officially commissioned, the Campus is operational since March, 2026 and is already playing a critical role in training the next generation of healthcare professionals," he added.

File image of the KMTC Kitale Campus

Omollo added that the institution has already enrolled more than 600 students across several health-related disciplines, contributing significantly to the country's healthcare workforce development.

"The institution currently hosts more than 600 students pursuing programmes in Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Mortuary Science, Emergency Medical Technician, distance-learning nursing for practising health workers and other health-related courses," he further said.

File image of the KMTC Kitale Campus

According to Omollo, the KMTC Kitale Campus features 12 classrooms, a library, an ICT laboratory, administrative offices and additional learning spaces designed to provide a conducive environment for quality medical education.

He further said the government will continue protecting investments in education and healthcare infrastructure as it expands the country's pool of qualified health workers needed to sustain Universal Health Coverage.

"As the Government continues to expand the pipeline of skilled health workers needed to sustain UHC, the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration remains committed to safeguarding these gains by ensuring the security of learning institutions, protecting public investments and maintaining the stable environment necessary for uninterrupted training of Kenya's future healthcare workforce," he concluded.

File image of the KMTC Kitale Campus

Elsewhere, Omollo has announced that the construction of the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market in Kitale has surpassed 95 per cent completion.

In a statement on Monday, July 13, the Ministry of Interior said the facility is currently being finalised ahead of its immediate handover to local traders.

According to the ministry, once operational, the market is expected to provide a modern and organised trading environment.

"While implementing transformative projects under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), President William Samoei Ruto is equally committed to unlocking and completing long-stalled developments, ensuring wananchi benefit from projects that had remained dormant despite years of public investment," the statement read.

Omollo noted that the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market is among the projects that had remained incomplete after construction began in August 2022 during the administration of former Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba.

The ministry said progress resumed following the intervention of the national government.

"A notable example is the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market in Kitale Town, whose construction was initiated in August 2022, during the tenure of former Governor Patrick Khaemba before stalling for years until the involvement of the National Government," the statement added.

Omollo said the facility has been designed to accommodate between 3,000 and 3,600 small and medium-scale traders across different business categories.

It added that the market will provide safer and more organised spaces for vendors who have traditionally operated from roadside stalls.

"Designed to accommodate between 3,000 and 3,600 small and medium-scale traders, the facility provides organised spaces for fresh produce vendors, household goods dealers, apparel traders and other specialised businesses, helping move traders from vulnerable roadside stalls into a modern and secure trading environment," the statement further read.